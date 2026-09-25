3 keys to Commanders vs. Seahawks

2. Rally around Marcus Mariota.

The Commanders have received positive news regarding Jayden Daniels' status for the season after the quarterback dislocated his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys, but at least for this week, Mariota is going to be under center. It will be a daunting task, as the Seahawks boast one of the top two stingiest defenses in the league. Still, the Commanders believe in Mariota and intend to rally around him.

"There's nobody easier to rally around than him," Quinn said. "When you ask anybody on our team who some of our greatest leaders are, whether it's on or off the field, Marcus is somebody that constantly comes up."

Although the Commanders are down some key offensive players, they do have pieces that can help take some pressure off Mariota against one of the most efficient defenses in the league. Their running game is fourth in the league with 157 yards per game and averages 4.9 yards per carry. Granted, nearly a third of the Commanders' rushing production has come from Daniels, who is currently second among quarterbacks in rushing yards, but the team designed the backfield with the hope that the trio of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Kaytron Allen could elevate the entire offense.

The Commanders could also try to get Terry McLaurin more involved in the passing game. McLaurin only has four catches through two games, although some of that can be credited to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys trying to take him away as an option. Still, the Commanders and McLaurin are looking to remedy that issue and have confidence in Mariota.