WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 25
Sep 25, 2026 at 12:42 PM
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not be placed on Injured Reserve and is considered week-to-week after dislocating his elbow against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, head coach Dan Quinn said during his Friday press conference.
The Washington Commanders are playing at home for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three keys to them pulling out a win.
The Commanders' defense feels the sense of urgency to end that drought, but the players aren't letting it dominate their thoughts.
Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders take on another NFC East rival in the Dallas Cowboys, while the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants headed west to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
The Washington Commanders don't know at this point how long Jayden Daniels will be sidelined, but they believe Marcus Mariota can lead their offense.
Hailing from countries such as Honduras, El Salvador, Peru and more, staff with Latino heritage in the Commanders culinary team take the reins on "Taste Around Latin America," cooking up platos tipicos like papusas, tamales, ceviche and more
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.
The Washington Commanders believe they have a solid alternative in veteran Marcus Mariota and plan to rally around him for however long he is under center.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23.