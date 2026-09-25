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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 25

Sep 25, 2026 at 12:42 PM

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Game Status | Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 3

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Jayden Daniels considered 'week-to-week,' will not be placed on IR

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Question of the week: How confident should fans be in Marcus Mariota?

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Commanders vs. Seahawks Week 3 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.

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Practice notes | Commanders have 'calm confidence' in Mariota

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WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23.

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