'Taste Around Latin America' brings opportunity to celebrate Latino heritage at Commanders Park

"It comes through," tight end Colson Yankoff said after polishing off short ribs. "It's so cool to see these guys doing what they love and making food that they love to make … And it's really fun to just come and feast."

The culinary team gets just as much joy seeing the excitement around the food as staff do eating it.

"What I love the most is when the players and coaches come and say, 'Oh the food!',' Perez said with a smile. "We try our best every year and make something different."

To add to the enrichment, SOMOS, the Commanders' employee resource group for Latino/a/x employees and allies, supported "Taste Around Latin America" with their own thoughtful touches. They wrote and printed out descriptions to place near the different foods so diners could learn as they served themselves.

SOMOS members then fostered a dynamic conversation while eating lunch about identity and being Latino in the NFL. They shared about how their background influences their approach to their work, creating a legacy and inspiring others. One of the most salient messages from the tables touched on influencing the future by stepping proudly into the space and doing good work – whether that's in the kitchen, on the phones with fans or out in the community.