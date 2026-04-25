LIVE | Asst. GM Lance Newmark addresses the media after Day 3

Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark addresses the media at the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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3-time Super Bowl champion Monte Coleman passes away
Coleman, whose entire 16-year career was spent with Washington, was a key piece of the franchise's glory years, appearing in 215 regular-season games with 62 starts.
Social media reacts to Commanders drafting QB Athan Kaliakmanis
The Washington Commanders added depth to their quarterback room by taking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Commanders select QB Athan Kaliakmanis with No. 223 overall pick
Kaliakmanis, who spent his final two seasons at Rutgers but began his college career at Minnesota, completed 658 pass attempts for 8,604 yards with 55 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also added 459 yards and 10 touchdowns on 296 attempts.
Social media reacts to Commanders drafting C Matt Gulbin
The Washington Commanders added more depth to their offensive line by taking Michigan State center Matt Gulbin. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Commanders select C Matt Gulbin with No. 209 pick
Gulbin, who played four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State, is a five-year contributor and started in 34 games. Gulbin was a two-time Honorable Mention selection for the ACC and Big Ten and was a team captain for the Spartans in 2025.
Social media reacts to Commanders drafting RB Kaytron Allen
The Washington Commanders added to their backfield by taking running back Kaytron Allen with the 187th overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Commanders select RB Kaytron Allen with No. 187 overall pick
Allen, a four-year contributor for Penn State and Third Team All-American in 2025, rushed for 4,180 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. He is Penn State's all-time leading rusher, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He has also caught 70 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns.
Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Joshua Josephs 147th overall
The Washington Commanders added to their pass rush by taking Tennessee edge rusher Joshua Josephs with the 147th overall pick. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Inside Joshua Josephs' first introduction to Jayden Daniels
Josephs has already met at least one of his new teammates -- quarterback Jayden Daniels -- although the introduction wasn't exactly a pleasant one for the signal-caller.
Commanders select Joshua Josephs with No. 147 overall pick
Josephs, a four-year contributor for the University of Tennessee, recorded 104 tackles with 9.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in his career with the Vols. He was a two-year starter in 2024 and 2025 and led Tennessee with three forced fumbles two years ago.