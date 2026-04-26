3-time Super Bowl champion Monte Coleman passes away

Former Washington linebacker Monte Coleman, a Ring of Fame member who helped the franchise win each of its three Super Bowls, has passed away. He was 68.

"Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history," Managing Partner Josh Harris said in a statement. "He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold."

Coleman, whose entire 16-year career was spent with Washington, was a key piece of the franchise's glory years, appearing in 215 regular-season games with 62 starts. During that time, he recorded 999 solo tackles, which ranks second all-time in franchise history, and is sixth in sacks (49.5). By the end of his career, Coleman recorded 17 interceptions, which is tied for 19th in franchise history, with three returned for touchdowns.

Coleman is also ranked second all-time in total games played for Washington behind cornerback Darrell Green.

Born on Nov. 4, 1957, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Coleman played at the University of Central Arkansas, where he started at safety before converting to linebacker as a senior. He recorded 22 interceptions -- a school record -- during his college career and later became the first player in school history to be drafted by an NFL team when Washington drafted him in the 11th round of the 1979 draft.

Despite Coleman being the fourth of Washington's five picks that year, then-Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard knew Coleman had potential.

"The first time I saw him, I was with eight other scouts," Beathard said. "I couldn't stop watching him, but I just had to hope no one saw my interest in him. He just looked like a linebacker to me. He had big legs, he could run, he was smart and he was from a great system."

Coleman's Washington teammates were impressed with his work ethic and strength. He dedicated himself to a rigorous workout routine to increase his size, speed and strength, and former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz said that the team's strength coach would "ride on his back up and down as he did push-ups."

The results left a lasting impression on Coleman's teammates. Former safety Mark Murphy said that Coleman "may have been the most gifted athlete that I played with" and that it didn't take long for him to bulk up quickly.

"He didn't look like a safety when he got to us," Murphy said. "He was so fast. I would not have wanted to race him."

Coleman showed an unwavering commitment to Washington during his career. The hours that were spent in the weight room and on the field were dedicated to improving the team, and he helped Washington reach four Super Bowls before he retired in 1994.

"We probably did something that we hope can be repeated by the modern-era Redskins, but right now people still identify with us as Super Bowl champs," he said. "It gives you a sense of credibility to say that I was a part of the good old days when the Redskins were winning Super Bowls."

Coleman went on to coach linebackers at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He was later promoted to the program's head coach in 2007 and led the team to a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012.

Coleman's athletic accomplishments were honored by several outlets. In 1996, Coleman was named the Washingtonian of the Year for his impact in the community with his philanthropic work and community service. He was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and named as part of the franchise's 70 Greatest list. He received the Elijah Pitts Award in recognition for his lifetime achievements and was enshrined in the franchises' Ring of Fame in 2015.

"That was one of the greatest accolades I've ever received," he said. "To be listed among those players, I will always cherish that. That means a whole lot to me."