Redskins Re-Sign Tackle Ty Nsekhe

The Redskins tendered Nsekhe and Vinston Painter on Feb. 28, as both backup tackles are now back on the roster for the 2017 season.

Nsekhe, 31, served as the team's swing tackle in 2016 but was called into the starting lineup at left tackle for the four games following the Redskins' Week 9 bye as Trent Williams served a suspension.

While Nsekhe had started just two games prior to the 2016 season, the Texas State product didn't have any issues filling in for the five-time Pro Bowler.

"I had full confidence in Ty," Williams said during his return. "I feel Ty had the best camp of all the offensive lineman, that Ty had the best camp, that he made the most improvement during camp. I knew we wouldn't have a drop off at the position. It made it a lot easier."

Even though those were Nsekhe's only starts on the season, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said his emergence -- particuarly during training camp -- gave Washington some calmness in the event that either Williams or starting right tackle Morgan Moses weren't able to play on a given game day.

"I never feel good about [Williams missing time] because he's a first-team All-Pro Bowler, and he's the best tackle in the game in my opinion, but if something does happen, we don't change our game plan without him because Ty has done such a good job," Gruden said. "With him in there, you might see more smash-mouth runs to the left. You might see more certain things with his ability to get out in the open field. He's such a good player that we try not to alter our game plan but we do try to do things that he's really good at."

Nsekhe finished the year with 388 offensive snaps, sixth most among Redskins offensive linemen.

In his two seasons in Washington, the previously little-known Nsekhe has appeared in 29 regular season games with six starts.