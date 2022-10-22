Wake Up Washington | Commanders offense is 'kind of like a second language' for Taylor Heinicke

For the second season in a row, Taylor Heinicke is set to face Green Bay as Washington's starting quarterback. Having already gone up against the Packers team last year, Heinicke feels confident in this week's preparation.
"It's pretty much the same defense," Heinicke said. "A lot of the stuff that we saw on film from the tape last year when we played them and through the games that they've played this year, it's a lot of the same stuff."
During last season's matchup at Lambeau Field, Washington's offense struggled to put points on the board, despite out-gaining the Packers 430-304. The visitors came up empty on four trips to the red zone and ultimately lost their third game in a row. To avoid a repeat of 2021 and get a win streak going, Heinicke knows he must not force big throws down the field.
"They don't like to give up any big shots, so you have to kind of pick and choose where you take them," Heinicke said. "If they give me a little flat route for 5 yards, you gotta take it. Whatever moves the chains and gets you down in the red zone."
A big help in Heinicke adjustment to the new role as starter has been the fact that he is incredibly comfortable with this offense. In addition to being in Washington for three seasons, he played under Scott Turner at Carolina and Scott Turner's father, Norv, in Minnesota.
"I feel like I've been in this offense for 6-7 years now," Heinicke said. "I know it kinda like the back of my hand. It's kind of like a second language for me."
With an increased comfortability in big games and a strong understanding of the system, Commanders' QB1 is feeling optimistic about Sunday. He is ready to do whatever is needed to get the team its third win of the season.
"Just go out there and keep doing my thing," Heinicke said. "Have fun and when I have to use my legs, use my legs."
The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their week of practice ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with Art Monk, Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders visiting the facility. Check out the top photos from Friday afternoon. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders).
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Washington's injuries.
- ESPN's John Keim takes a look back on Vince Lombardi's season coaching Washington.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Terry McLaurin is taking the latest quarterback changes in stride.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Montez Sweat and the defensive line are having a bounce-back year.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning give his four keys to Washington securing a victory against the Packers.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides some updates about the trade deadline.
- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about how Washington's defense is prepping for the Packers.
- ESPN's John Keim highlights Taylor Heinicke's confidence after gaining more experience.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey takes a look at the Commanders punt team's new mantra.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on how Taylor Heinick is ready to step up.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier explains why Taylor Heinicke was named the starting quarterback.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks back at Washington's previous matchup with the Packers.
Click HERE to get your seat at Sunday's Alumni Homecoming game against the Packers!
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Practice report | Jahan Dotson questionable, Logan Thomas out vs. Packers
- Commanders place Tariq Castro-Fields on IR, sign Khaleke Hudson to active roster
- 3 keys to Washington getting a win over Green Bay
- Practice report | Notes & Quotes from Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio's press conferences
- 'The kid is a gamer': Heinicke's teammates have complete faith in him
- Practice report | Heinicke more comfortable, confident in his skillset
- Washington Commanders announce 90th Anniversary and Alumni Homecoming Weekend festivities.
- Commanders vs. Packers preview | Battling another NFC North foe
- Commanders sign Alex Armah to practice squad
- Mammogram van at FedExField centers equity issues around breast cancer health care
- Notes & Quotes | Rivera breaks down decision to start Taylor Heinicke
- Taylor Heinicke named starter for Week 7 vs. Packers
- Washington's red zone stops give its defense a boost
- From the booth | Effort matters most