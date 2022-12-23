Wake Up Washington | Commanders preparing for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Brian Robinson's usage in the Commanders' offense.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on the news that Chase Young will play against the 49ers.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Jeremy Reaves soaking in his Pro Bowl vote.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how the Commanders will prepare for Brock Purdy.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how the Commanders can beat the 49ers defense.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke can help Washington for the rest of the season.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides fans with an outlook on the NFC East.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his analysis on the Commanders' quarterback situation.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that the Commanders are "all hands on deck" for the 49ers game.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras provides his perspective on Chase Young's absence.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on the status of Benjamin St-Juste.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his reasons for why the Commanders will and will not make the playoffs.
- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Philips reports on Ron Rivera's Monday comments after Washington's Week 15 defeat.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders' frustrating loss to the Giants.
- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on the Week 15 loss.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways on the Commanders' loss.
