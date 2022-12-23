News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Commanders preparing for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

Dec 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW122322

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | How Commanders recover, respond after Giants loss will be 'true test'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke respects Brock Purdy's journey

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A look at what cost the Commanders in the loss against the Giants

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for a short week and a trip out west

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders 'excited' for Giants game after 13 days without NFL action

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders might be the best team in D.C. — and this time there's buzz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel 'a big part' of Commanders' success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for 'playoff atmosphere' in final push of the season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Giants' Week 14 loss to Eagles offers key takeaways for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a look at Washington's wide receiver trio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at which Commanders have stood out this season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Advertising