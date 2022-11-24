Wake Up Washington | Determining Chase Young's potential impact

The Washington Commanders are excited that Chase Young is back on the active roster, and they should be. After all, he is a rare talent as a defensive end that could only bolster a defensive line that is already playing at a high level.

The next step is to get Young back on the field to use that skill set to positively influence games. And while he will be part of the game plan whenever that happens -- there is no guarantee that he will be ready to go against the Atlanta Falcons -- do not expect Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio and the rest of the Commanders' staff to get away from their cautious approach to managing expectations for Young's impact.

"Right now we are just getting him into practice, getting him involved, trying to work up his conditioning, his comfort level, his trust and belief in his own body and how it is healed and ready to go," Del Rio said. "All of those things are underway. I know we aren't going to play him 70 plays on day one but we will move him in when we can and get him involved. I am excited to get him out there."

Just as when Young was on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, the sticking point is making sure that Young has the confidence in his knee to plant his foot in the ground and play with explosion. Although he has been progressing over the last three weeks, the growth has been more incremental.

However, it seems like things are starting to pick up steam.