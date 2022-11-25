Wake Up Washington | Dotson looking to get back in rhythm

Wind the clocks back about two months, and Jahan Dotson was not only one of the Washington Commanders' best weapons, but he was also among the most potent red zone threats in the league.

Prior to suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, Dotson was tied with Stefon Diggs for the most receiving touchdowns in the league. The quickness in his routes near the goal line proved to be a difficult challenge for defensive backs, and his sure hands were the direct reason Washington won its Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It took six weeks for Dotson to get back on the field, and since then he has just two catches for 27 yards. Obviously, Dotson wants to get more production than that, but his focus right now is getting back to the rhythm he had to start the season.

"It's tough," Dotson said. "You don't realize it, but [six] weeks is a long time, and you kind of lose your rhythm a little bit. These past couple weeks, I've just been trying to get my rhythm back, get my feet underneath me."

Conditioning is not an issue for Dotson; he still feels strong despite the fact that he only practiced a handful of days in the six weeks between the Cowboys game and his return against the Eagles in Week 10. However, he does want to make sure that he is polishing up his footwork on certain routes. The Commanders have already seen how effective Dotson can be when he is at his best. His footwork was a key component in touchdowns against the Jaguars and Detroit Lions, when he was able to create a few extra inches of space that helped him secure the scores.

On top of that, Dotson is now working with a new quarterback, as Taylor Heinicke has taken over as the starter. Heinicke has a different style compared to that of Wentz, but just as he was with the previous quarterback, Dotson is confident in Heinicke.

"I wouldn't say it's too difficult," Dotson said of adjusting to Heinicke. "We have quarterbacks in this room that can put the ball where it needs to be."