Wake Up Washington | Ehlinger's perceived similarities to Heinicke help Commanders prep for Colts

The Washington Commanders are prepping to go up against a quarterback they have never faced before and who has very little NFL experience. Because that means a lack of film at the pro level, Washington's defensive staff has had to dig up info on Sam Ehlinger from different materials.
"We've been very thorough in all we've done. Take a look at all different levels," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "We've looked all that through, all the way back to looking at draft reports."
Ehlinger is not one big question mark, however. In fact, there is a lot about his style of play with which the Commanders are likely to be very familiar. Comments have been made that point to Ehlinger possessing a lot of similarities to Taylor Heinicke.
"He's got some of that grittiness that Taylor has," Del Rio said. "Kind of scrappy guy can extend some plays and do some things. So we're gearing up for the challenge."
For Heinicke, there is some flattery that comes with his name being thrown around in the comparison conversation.
"Hey, you know, being an undrafted guy and then now people getting compared to you, it's pretty cool," Heinicke said. "I just gotta keep working hard and yeah, it's a cool I guess accomplishment you could say."
Cool for Heinicke and as for Washington's defense? Well, they are sure to be focused on not letting Ehlinger get out of the pocket this Sunday.
The Washington Commanders have begun their week of prep for the Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Check out the top photos from Wednesday's practice. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
