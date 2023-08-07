Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Cleveland

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Training camp notebook, Day 10 | Commanders begin prep for preseason opener
- Commanders sign CB Jace Whittaker, release G Keaton Sutherland
- Chris Rodriguez plans to stick to his identity
- Training camp notebook, Day 9 | Practice gets chippy to end Week 2
- Forbes sheds light on his 'good luck' chains
- Training camp notebook, Day 8 | Fuller has seen steady improvement from Forbes
- Chris Paul 'grateful' to compete for starting LG spot
- McLaurin explains benefits of improving his mental health
- Training camp notebook, Day 7 | Commanders defense dominates in second day of pads
- Sam Cosmi loving move to guard, feels more comfortable at the position