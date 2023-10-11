Wake Up Washington | Scouting out the Falcons

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Rivera pleased with 'expedited' growth from Howell, but wants to put him in better position to succeed
- Commanders place Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves on IR among multiple roster moves
- Hispanic Heritage Night honors and celebrates Hispanic tradition and leaders
- ‘It’s really important for us to be here’: Crucial Catch game promotes early detection, highlights those affected by cancer
- Support from family has been a consistent source of motivation for Brian Robinson Jr.
- Brian Robinson Jr.'s perseverance left lasting impression on Nick Saban
- Brian Robinson Jr.’s high school coach astounded by his potential, warrior mentality
- Commanders-Bears Stats & Snaps
- Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Bears
- Media roundup | Commanders address the media after their loss to the Bears
- Instant Analysis | Commanders drop third straight with 40-20 loss to Bears