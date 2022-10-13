Wake Up Washington | Sweat excited to build on strong Week 5 outing

On the very first play of the Commanders' Week 5 game against the Titans, Montez Sweat made a play he has been waiting to execute for a while now: a sack. It was his first one of the season.

"It was a relief," the defensive end said. "As you know, I've been a little close, but just to finally get him down, finally get that sack on the board, it feels good."

The first sack on Ryan Tannehill set the tone for the rest of the afternoon for Sweat, who notched a second in the first play of the second quarter.

"That allows you to play looser and do what you want to do," Sweat explained.

Washington's front had a solid day against the Titans as they brought down Tannehill five times, the most in a single game since 2020. In addition to Sweat, Efe Obada, Daron Payne and Jon Allen all got in on the action, a fact that points to the depth in the unit.

"It's very deep," Sweat said. "Really deeper than I thought it was going to be in training camp…all these guys are playing a huge part."

The strong performance, Sweat indicated, is largely because the unit followed through with the game plan focusing on stopping the run. In stopping the run, Sweat & Co. had the opportunity to break through for the big plays.

"If we get the chance to actually rush the passer and actually tilt our heads back, we can actually do it," Sweat said.