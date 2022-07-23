Full list of Commanders Madden 23 ratings revealed

It's nearly August, which means that NFL fans are beginning to think of nothing but football as their favorite teams are kicking off training camp, giving them a first look at what to expect from the 2022 season.
The arrival of August also means something else is on the horizon: the newest edition of Madden is about to hit the shelves.
It's become an annual tradition to debate about the initial Madden ratings, and this year's slate featured in Madden 23 is no different. For the past week, EA Sports has been releasing the ratings by position through Madden's Twitter account. Now, every player included in the game has been revealed, and we have a full look at how the Washington Commanders' roster will look in the latest iteration of the game.
The Commanders, who have an 81 team rating, are highlighted by two top 10 players at their respective positions. Jonathan Allen leads the team with a 92 overall rating -- the fourth highest rating for a defensive tackle, while Terry McLaurin comes in behind him with a 91 -- which is the ninth best rating for a receiver. First round pick Jahan Dotson (75) is the Commanders' top-rated rookie.
In total, the Commanders have 12 players with at last an 80 or higher. They include Kendall Fuller, who has the third highest overall rating (89) on the team, Chase Young (86), William Jackson III (83) and Antonio Gibson (80).
These are the Commanders' top-rated players at each position:
- QB Carson Wentz: 73
- RB Antonio Gibson: 80
- WR Terry McLaurin: 91
- TE Logan Thomas: 78
- G Andrew Norwell: 80
- C Chase Roullier: 80
- T Charles Leno: 80
- DT Jonathan Allen: 92
- DE Chase Young: 86
- LB Cole Holcomb: 79
- CB Kendall Fuller: 89
- S Kam Curl: 79
Some of the Commanders' players also excelled in Madden's subcategories. Four players -- McLaurin, Percy Butler, Curtis Samuel and Troy Apke lead the team in speed with a 94 rating. Butler also leads the team in acceleration (96), and McLaurin is the Commanders' best option in catching (97), stamina (96) and spectacular catches (95).
Here is the list of Washington's players and their Madden ratings. Check out the Madden ratings in the rest of the NFL, HERE.
Madden 23 will be released Aug. 19.
|Player
|Overall rating
|DT Jonathan Allen
|92
|WR Terry McLaurin
|92
|CB Kendall Fuller
|89
|DT Daron Payne
|87
|DE Chase Young
|86
|CB William Jackson III
|83
|G Andrew Norwell
|82
|P Tress Way
|82
|RB Antonio Gibson
|80
|T Charles Leno Jr.
|80
|C Chase Roullier
|80
|DE Montez Sweat
|80
|LB Cole Holcomb
|79
|S Kam Curl
|79
|S Bobby McCain
|78
|WR Curtis Samuel
|78
|RB J.D. McKissic
|78
|TE Logan Thomas
|78
|G Trai Turner
|77
|WR Jahan Dotson
|75
|QB Carson Wentz
|73
|K Joey Slye
|73
|T Sam Cosmi
|73
|RB Brian Robinson Jr.
|72
|DE Efe Obada
|72
|LB Jamin Davis
|72
|WR Alex Erickson
|71
|WR Cam Sims
|71
|T Cornelius Lucas
|71
|WR Dyami Brown
|71
|DT Phidarian Mathis
|71
|G Wes Schweitzer
|71
|CB Benjamin St-Juste
|70
|WR Kelvin Harmon
|70
|LB David Mayo
|69
|QB Taylor Heinicke
|69
|TE Antonio Gandy-Golden
|68
|CB Corn Elder
|68
|CB Danny Johnson
|68
|FB Alex Armah
|67
|DE Casey Toohill
|67
|S Darrick Forrest
|67
|DE James Smith-Williams
|67
|RB Jaret Patterson
|67
|TE John Bates
|67
|LB Khaleke Hudson
|67
|QB Sam Howell
|67
|WR Dax Milne
|66
|S Percy Butler
|66
|CB Christian Holmes
|65
|TE Cole Turner
|65
|S Jeremy Reaves
|65
|CB Troy Apke
|65
|C Tyler Larsen
|65
|RB Jonathan Williams
|64
|DT Justin Hamilton
|64
|RB Reggie Bonnafon
|64
|DE Shaka Toney
|64
|G Chris Paul
|63
|G Saahdiq Charles
|63
|DE William Bradley-King
|63
|DT Tyler Clark
|62
|DE Daniel Wise
|61
|C Keith Ismael
|61
|G Beau Benzschawel
|59
|DE Bunmi Rotimi
|59
|G Shaq Calhoun
|59
|DT David Bada
|57
|TE Sammis Reyes
|57
|LB Milo Eifler
|54
|T Willie Beavers
|54
|C Jon Toth
|49
|LS Camaron Cheeseman
|33