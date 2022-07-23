Full list of Commanders Madden 23 ratings revealed

It's nearly August, which means that NFL fans are beginning to think of nothing but football as their favorite teams are kicking off training camp, giving them a first look at what to expect from the 2022 season.

The arrival of August also means something else is on the horizon: the newest edition of Madden is about to hit the shelves.

It's become an annual tradition to debate about the initial Madden ratings, and this year's slate featured in Madden 23 is no different. For the past week, EA Sports has been releasing the ratings by position through Madden's Twitter account. Now, every player included in the game has been revealed, and we have a full look at how the Washington Commanders' roster will look in the latest iteration of the game.