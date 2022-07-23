News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Full list of Commanders Madden 23 ratings revealed

Jul 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 10.48.20 AM
Courtesy of EA Sports

It's nearly August, which means that NFL fans are beginning to think of nothing but football as their favorite teams are kicking off training camp, giving them a first look at what to expect from the 2022 season.

The arrival of August also means something else is on the horizon: the newest edition of Madden is about to hit the shelves.

It's become an annual tradition to debate about the initial Madden ratings, and this year's slate featured in Madden 23 is no different. For the past week, EA Sports has been releasing the ratings by position through Madden's Twitter account. Now, every player included in the game has been revealed, and we have a full look at how the Washington Commanders' roster will look in the latest iteration of the game.

The Commanders, who have an 81 team rating, are highlighted by two top 10 players at their respective positions. Jonathan Allen leads the team with a 92 overall rating -- the fourth highest rating for a defensive tackle, while Terry McLaurin comes in behind him with a 91 -- which is the ninth best rating for a receiver. First round pick Jahan Dotson (75) is the Commanders' top-rated rookie.

In total, the Commanders have 12 players with at last an 80 or higher. They include Kendall Fuller, who has the third highest overall rating (89) on the team, Chase Young (86), William Jackson III (83) and Antonio Gibson (80).

These are the Commanders' top-rated players at each position:

  • QB Carson Wentz: 73
  • RB Antonio Gibson: 80
  • WR Terry McLaurin: 91
  • TE Logan Thomas: 78
  • G Andrew Norwell: 80
  • C Chase Roullier: 80
  • T Charles Leno: 80
  • DT Jonathan Allen: 92
  • DE Chase Young: 86
  • LB Cole Holcomb: 79
  • CB Kendall Fuller: 89
  • S Kam Curl: 79

Some of the Commanders' players also excelled in Madden's subcategories. Four players -- McLaurin, Percy Butler, Curtis Samuel and Troy Apke lead the team in speed with a 94 rating. Butler also leads the team in acceleration (96), and McLaurin is the Commanders' best option in catching (97), stamina (96) and spectacular catches (95).

Here is the list of Washington's players and their Madden ratings. Check out the Madden ratings in the rest of the NFL, HERE.

Madden 23 will be released Aug. 19.

Table inside Article
PlayerOverall rating
DT Jonathan Allen92
WR Terry McLaurin92
CB Kendall Fuller89
DT Daron Payne87
DE Chase Young86
CB William Jackson III83
G Andrew Norwell82
P Tress Way82
RB Antonio Gibson80
T Charles Leno Jr.80
C Chase Roullier80
DE Montez Sweat80
LB Cole Holcomb79
S Kam Curl79
S Bobby McCain78
WR Curtis Samuel78
RB J.D. McKissic78
TE Logan Thomas78
G Trai Turner77
WR Jahan Dotson75
QB Carson Wentz73
K Joey Slye73
T Sam Cosmi73
RB Brian Robinson Jr.72
DE Efe Obada72
LB Jamin Davis72
WR Alex Erickson71
WR Cam Sims71
T Cornelius Lucas71
WR Dyami Brown71
DT Phidarian Mathis71
G Wes Schweitzer71
CB Benjamin St-Juste70
WR Kelvin Harmon70
LB David Mayo69
QB Taylor Heinicke69
TE Antonio Gandy-Golden68
CB Corn Elder68
CB Danny Johnson68
FB Alex Armah67
DE Casey Toohill67
S Darrick Forrest67
DE James Smith-Williams67
RB Jaret Patterson67
TE John Bates67
LB Khaleke Hudson67
QB Sam Howell67
WR Dax Milne66
S Percy Butler66
CB Christian Holmes65
TE Cole Turner65
S Jeremy Reaves65
CB Troy Apke65
C Tyler Larsen65
RB Jonathan Williams64
DT Justin Hamilton64
RB Reggie Bonnafon64
DE Shaka Toney64
G Chris Paul63
G Saahdiq Charles63
DE William Bradley-King63
DT Tyler Clark62
DE Daniel Wise61
C Keith Ismael61
G Beau Benzschawel59
DE Bunmi Rotimi59
G Shaq Calhoun59
DT David Bada57
TE Sammis Reyes57
LB Milo Eifler54
T Willie Beavers54
C Jon Toth49
LS Camaron Cheeseman33

