Training camp preview | Defensive line

Key storylines

-- Mathis' impact as the third defensive tackle: As mentioned above, Mathis was one of the Crimson Tide's anchors against the run. He used his 312-pound frame to clog up running lanes, which led to him earning second team All-SEC honors.

One trait that Rivera likes the most about his new defensive tackle: he's unselfish.

"One thing he did very well was he held the point of attack. He absorbed the double teams, allowed the linebackers to run. He allowed them to run and be productive."

Washington had one of the better run defenses in 2021, but with Ioannidis and Settle gone, they'll need to find that production elsewhere. Mathis has the talent, but it will be up to him to determine how much impact he has as a rookie.

-- Who will be the fourth defensive tackle? It's a foregone conclusion that Allen, Daron Payne and Mathis are locks on the roster. That leaves one spot left at defensive tackle, assuming the numbers on the initial roster will be the same.

Bada, who joined the Commanders by way of the International Pathway Program, could be an option. Bada made several plays during last year's training camp but ultimately didn't make the cut. He remained with the roster through the IPP, though.

Bada is just one of several players who will be competing for the role of No. 4 defensive tackle. So, as good as he was last year, he'll need to prove himself again among the pool of other depth candidates.

-- Who will emerge as the backup defensive ends? The battle for backup defensive end is an interesting one, because all the options have a case.

Smith-Williams seems like a lock. He took a jump last season and performed well as the No. 3 defensive end on the depth chart. He started six games with 30 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.

The other spot is up for debate. On one hand, Toohill also started in six games last season and grabbed 27 tackles and a sack. He's been with the team since 2020 and has garnered respect from his coaches and teammates.

However, Obada has a more extensive resume, and it seems like he is coming into his own heading into his fifth season. While he only has two starts in four seasons, he has nine sacks to go with 30 tackles and 23 quarterback hits over the last two seasons.