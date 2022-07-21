Top safeties Washington will face in 2022

Smith has collected several nicknames over his 10-year career, from Bonecrusher to Dirty Harry, Harry "The Hitman," Heartbreak Kid and even "Gangster White Boy" from Adrian Peterson. That's what happens when you earn as many Pro Bowl selections as Smith has.

There's only been one season -- 2016 -- where Smith failed to grab at least one interception. Other than that, Smith has made a habit of picking off quarterbacks. Even in 2020, the only time when Smith wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl in the last eight years, Smith recorded five interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

At 33 years old, Harrison is still one of the top safeties in the league. He received the 11th best overall grade from PFF in 2021 and an 81.8 cover grade on 615 passing snaps.