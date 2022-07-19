Top 5 wide receivers Washington will face in 2022

Brown hasn't been on the field as much as Terry McLaurin, who was taken 25 spots ahead of Brown in 2019, but he's just as much of a playmaker when healthy.

Brown was also part of an offense that relied heavily on its running game in Tennessee for the first three seasons of his career. He still managed to be one of the most important weapons on the unit, as he caught at least 60% of his targets in all three seasons.

Injuries in 2021 limited him from improving on the career-high 1,075 yards he put up in 2020. However, he still delivered clutch moments for the Titans, including 145 yards and a touchdown in the team's 20-17 Week 16 win over the 49ers.