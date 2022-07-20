Training camp preview | Tight end

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The countdown to training camp has officially begun.

We are one week away from the Washington Commanders' first training camp under their new identity, giving the chance for dozens of players to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. And given Ron Rivera’s belief that the team is primed to take a step forward, there will be high expectations on the third year of his tenure.

Commanders.com will be breaking down each position and how they've changed in the past year. Here are the positions we've looked at so far:

Next up are the tight ends. Like many of Washington's positions in 2021, the group dealt with multiple injuries that forced it to rely on its depth. Logan Thomas played in just six games because of injury, and backup Ricky Seals-Jones was inactive in four contests. That left rookie John Bates to handle the starting responsibilities.

Although mostly known as a blocking tight end, Bates performed well under the circumstances. He only dropped five of his targets and ended the season with 249 yards and a touchdown. And with his league-leading run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, Bates proved he can handle an expanded role when called upon.

Bates might need to take on a heavier load again, at least at the start of the 2022 season. Although Thomas should return at some point, his timetable is still undetermined. His absence should also make room for Cole Turner, who flashed at several points during OTAs, to get some early snaps.

Regardless of what the Commanders decide to do with Thomas' status before training camp, the first three spots on the tight end depth chart seem to be set. Going off the fact that Washington kept four players at the position last year, that leaves one spot open.

There are four candidates for the fourth tight end role. Antonio Gandy-Golden, who transitioned from wide receiver, needs to improve as a blocker but has strong ability as a pass-catcher. Sammis Reyes, who is still learning the position, has shown growth in the past year since signing with the team.

The newcomers include Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges. Rogers played at UNLV and Ohio before signing as an undrafted free agent, while Hodges, who played at Arizona State, was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2021.

ROSTER SUBTRACTIONS

Ricky Seals-Jones

KEY ADDITIONS