WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Oct. 15
Oct 15, 2026 at 12:33 PM
The Washington Commanders are heading to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers and end their undefeated stretch to start the season. It's a challenging matchup, but the "Command Center" crew believes that Washington has a chance.
The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Washington Commanders are traveling to California to play the San Francisco 49ers. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Saturday.
Daniels is back after missing the last two weeks while nursing a dislocated elbow, and he picked right up where he left off prior to his injury in Week 2. It might not have resulted in a win on Sunday, but the hope is that it'll lead to more this season.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 27-27 tie with the New York Giants. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Washington Commanders' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants ended in a 27-27 tie. Here are five takeaways from the weekend.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-27 tie with the New York Giants presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
Daniels looked like himself in his return, but the Commanders could not seal a win.
The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.