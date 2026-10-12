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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

Oct 12, 2026 at 11:04 AM
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Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

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"Washington-New York Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-27 tie with the New York Giants presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 27-27 on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington held New York to 26 rushing yards in the first half, tied for the fifth fewest allowed against the Giants in franchise history.
  • Washington allowed three points in the first half, the least amount of points allowed by Washington this season. It is also the least amount of points allowed by Washington in a first half since Week 1 of the 2025 season which was also against the Giants.
  • Washington has gone seven consecutive home games without committing multiple turnovers, tying their longest streak over the last 75 years (seven in 2015).

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants

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Offense

  • QB Jayden Daniels completed 17-of-25 passes for 199 yards. He also rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Daniels rushed for his first rushing touchdown of the season and ninth of his career. Daniels is now tied with QB Sammy Baugh for most all-time rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in franchise history (9). It was Daniels' longest rushing touchdown of his career and the second longest rush of his career.
  • Daniels became the first Washington QB to rush for nine rushing touchdowns within the first three seasons of their career.
  • Daniels' 38-yard touchdown run was the longest by a Washington quarterback against the NY Giants in franchise history. It was the second-longest rushing touchdown by a Washington quarterback at Northwest Stadium in franchise history.
  • Daniels rushed for his second touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter. It was Daniels' 10th career rushing touchdown.
  • Daniels became the first quarterback in franchise history to rush for 10 touchdowns within the first three seasons of their career.
  • Daniels became the first Washington quarterback to rush for two touchdowns against the NY Giants since Sammy Baugh in 1947.
  • Daniels rushed for two touchdowns in a game for the first time since Week 1 of the 2024 season.
  • Daniels became the first Washington player to have two rushing touchdowns in a single game since RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt in Week 17 of 2025.
  • Daniels is now tied with Sonny Jurgensen for third all-time among quarterbacks in rushing TDs in franchise history.
  • Daniels joined Norm Snead, Mark Rypien, Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins as the fifth quarterback in franchise history to have multiple games with two-plus rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
  • Daniels became the first Washington quarterback in franchise history to have two rushing touchdowns and rushes of 25-plus yards in a single game.
  • Daniels the first since quarterback since 2022 and fifth since 2002 to accomplish the feat in the league. The last was QB Justin Fields in Week 10 of 2022 with two rushing touchdowns and two rushes of 25-plus yards.
  • Daniels became the first Washington player to rush for 100-plus yards against the NY Giants since Brian Robinson Jr. did so in 2024.
  • Daniels ran for over 100-plus yards in a game for the second time in his career.
  • RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown.
  • Croskey-Merritt rushed for his second touchdown of the season and 10th of his career on Washington's opening drive. He became the fourth running back in franchise history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns within his first 25 career games.
  • Croskey-Merritt surpassed 1,000 career rushing yards. He became the ninth running back in Washington history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in 22 games or less.
  • WR Terry McLaurin caught four passes for 62 yards.
  • McLaurin (982) passed Ricky Sanders (942) for No. 6 all-time in franchise history in receiving yards against the New York Giants and Santana Moss (973) for No. 5 all-time in franchise history in receiving yards against the New York Giants.
  • TE Chig Okonkwo recorded four passes for 60 yards.
  • Okonkwo recorded his 200th career reception in the first quarter. He became the 32nd tight end in the league to reach at least 200 receptions in their first five years in the league.
  • Okonkwo's 60 receiving yards are the most by a tight end in the first half of a game since TE Logan Thomas' 64 receiving yards in Week 15 of the 2020 season. It was also the most receiving yards that Okonkwo has had in a first half in his career.

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Defense

  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson totaled one tackle, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
  • Chaisson forced a fumble in the second quarter, his first of the season and fourth of his career.
  • Chaisson surpassed 20 career sacks after recording a sack in the second quarter.
  • This was the first game in Chaisson's career that he has had 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and multiple quarterback hits.
  • CB Rasul Douglas totaled 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
  • Douglas recorded his first tackle for loss since Week 9 of the 2025 season.
  • Douglas recorded his first multi-tackle for loss game for the third time in his career and first since Week 5 of the 2024 season.
  • DT Daron Payne had three total tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
  • Payne recorded his first sack of the season and first since Week 18 of 2025 season in the second quarter.
  • This is the second time in Payne's career that he has recorded a sack, forced fumble, quarterback hit and tackle for loss in a single game.
  • DT Tim Settle had one tackle and one fumble recovery.
  • Settle recovered his second fumble recovery of the season and the fifth of his career. It was the first time in his career that he has recorded multiple fumble recoveries in a single season.
  • LB Sonny Styles led the team with 13 total tackles. He also had one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

Special Teams

  • P Tress Way surpassed 40,000 career punt yards. He beacme the 36th punter in NFL history and first in Washington history to surpass 40,000 career punt yards.
  • Way joined Bryan Anger as the only other active punter in the NFL to have 40,000 career punt yards.
  • RB Rachaad White recorded 100 kickoff return yards on four returns (25.0 avg.).
  • White became the first Washington kick returner to record 100-plus kickoff return yards against the NY Giants since Rashad Ross in 2015.

Snap counts

Offense (64 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Brandon Coleman62100
Chris Paul62100
Josh Conerly62100
Sam Cosmi62100
Jayden Daniels62100
Lucas Patrick62100
Treylon Burks4573
Chig Okonkwo4471
Antonio Williams4268
Rachaad White3760
Terry McLaurin3658
John Bates2845
Ben Sinnott2337
Dyami Brown2337
Jacory Croskey-Merritt2235
Austin Ekeler610
Van Jefferson35
Colson Yankoff12

Defense (89 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Frankie Luvu89100
Sonny Styles89100
Quan Martin8899
Rasul Douglas8798
Amik Robertson8798
Jeremy Reaves8697
Daron Payne6371
K'Lavon Chaisson5865
Javon Kinlaw5663
Odafe Oweh5663
Dorance Armstrong4449
Mike Sainristil4348
Deatrich Wise3539
Tim Settle3337
Fabian Moreau2629
Joshua Josephs2022
Shy Tuttle1820
Kain Medrano11
Darren Hall11

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