5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants ended in a 27-27 tie. Here are five takeaways from the weekend.

1. The final sequence.

There's a lot to take away from the game -- a lot of it is actually good -- but most of the attention is focused on the final sequence.

The Commanders got into field goal range with a 13-yard catch-and-run from Treylon Burks. They ran another play -- a two-yard pickup from Rachaad White -- to make things easier for Drew Stevens to make the game-winning kick. Jayden Daniels then scrambled for no gain, but there weren't any timeouts to stop the clock. The clock expired as the Commanders attempted to spike the ball.

Players and coaches alike blamed themselves for the mistake.

"We just have to be better," Daniels said. "We all have to be better. Situational football. Starts with me. Everybody will say the same thing, but we have to be better at situational football."

"I don't even have to put him into that spot," head coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels. "I can do that earlier, and we can finish the kick early. We don't need to gain more yards, so that's on me. I'm saying we don't need to gain any more. We were just trying to gain more and we don't need to."