Jayden Daniels looked like himself in return

Daniels was all of that against the Giants, accounting for 302 total yards and two touchdowns. His first pass of the day was an 11-yard completion to Chig Okonkwo, and he found the tight end again two plays later for a 23-yard gain, setting up Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 33-yard rushing score.

Daniels was most impactful on the ground, and the Giants had few answers for him when he got into the open field. He went untouched up the middle of the Giants' defense, outrunning every defender on his way to a 38-yard rushing touchdown -- his first of the season and the longest of his career. He did it again on the Commanders' following drive, turning a third-and-2 into a 26-yard score.

Daniels is now tied with Sammy Baugh for most all-time rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in franchise history and the first Washington quarterback to rush for nine rushing touchdowns within the first three seasons of their career.

"It felt good to be back playing football and feeling like myself," Daniels said.

But Daniels was also as efficient as ever as a passer. Though his final stats -- 17-of-25 for 199 yards -- were not eye-catching, the throws he made showed off the decision-making and accuracy he flashed in camp and the first two weeks of the season. He connected with Antonio Williams on a third-and-7 in the fourth quarter for an eight-yard gain. He zipped a pass to Terry McLaurin for a two-point conversion following his second touchdown run, and in overtime, he connected with McLaurin again on a 16-yard pass that moved the offense to the 39-yard line.

Daniels ended the game with an 80.9 QBR and is now eighth in the league in the category. He's also one of four quarterbacks with zero interceptions and at least 75 attempts.

Quinn said it was the moments that don't show up on the stat sheet that prove why Daniels is so talented as a passer.