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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5

Oct 11, 2026 at 12:39 PM
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The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5 pregame

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Northwest Stadium for their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

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PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5 arrivals

The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at Northwest Stadium for their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

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1 p.m.

It's raining. It's muggy and cold. Let's have a football game. The Commanders are starting things off on offense.

1:06 p.m.

Well that was fast. The Commanders move down the field on four plays and get in the end zone with a 32-yard run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Drew Stevens missed the extra point, but it was a great start for the offense against a good Giants defense. Chig Okonkwo was really active with two catches for 34 yards.

1:20 p.m.

The Commanders' defense holds! The defense managed to force a field goal attempt on the Giants' opening drive, but Dominic Zvada's 52-yard attempt was wide right.

1:30 p.m.

The run game, and stopping it, is going to be so critical for this game. So far, the Commanders are winning on defense. There hasn't been much room for the Giants on the ground. Granted, the Giants are going to pound the ball no matter what, so they're going to stick with it until something breaks loose. But the Commanders are one of the better run defenses in the league. They'll need to be stout all afternoon.

1:39 p.m.

The Giants just got on the board with a 51-yard field goal, but the bigger issue right now is the Giants defense. They are bringing constant pressure on Daniels, and it's stalling the unit. They need to find an answer, whether it's providing more protection up front or running the ball.

1:57 p.m.

Washington settles for a field goal to make the score 9-3, but presnap penalties upended what could have been   a more successful drive. Back-to-back false starts moved them from the 9-yard line to the 19. In other news, Chig Okonkwo has three receptions for 59 yards.

2:06 p.m.

The Commanders brought the pressure and got to Jameis. Daron Payne gets his first sack of the season, and the Giants are punting.

2:13 p.m.

The Commanders just punted again, and another presnap penalty put them into a third-and-double-digits. They've been penalized five times already.

2:18 p.m.

And there's the turnover. The pressure gets to Jameis, and Tim Settle picks up the fumble.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants

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2:23 p.m.

Drew Stevens tacks on a 40-yard field goal to make the score 12-3. The Giants have about a minute left and a timeout to work with before halftime.

2:33 p.m.

And the Giants' FG attempt is no good! Commanders take over and keep the score 12-3 at halftime.

3:01 p.m.

Jayden. Daniels. 38-yard touchdown with his legs. You love to see it. Commanders lead 19-6.

3:21 p.m.

Touchdown Giants. Isaiah Likely gets open for the three-yard pass from Winston. It's 19-13 after the PAT.

3:33 p.m.

It looks like Daniels is getting in a groove here. He just converted a third-and-7 with a pass to Antonio Williams, giving him a 66% completion rate for the day. There still plenty of game left, but he looks like he's picking up where he left off in Week 2.

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