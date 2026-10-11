Commanders vs. Giants | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are back at Northwest Stadium for a home matchup against the New York Giants. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- The Commanders are looking to extend their two-game winning streak against the Giants at home.
- With a win over the Giants in Week 5, Washington would have defeated the Giants at home for three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-85, when Washington defeated New York for four consecutive seasons.
- The Commanders have a 42-50-2 all-time record at home against the Giants.
- This is the sixth time that Washington and New York will play each other in Week 5 and the first time since 2006.
- Washington is looking to start 2-0 at Northwest Stadium for the third consecutive season.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders broadcast for Week 5 will air on NFL Network. Chris Myers will be the play-by-play announcer, Jonathan Vilma will be an analyst and Megan Olivi will be the sideline reporter.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders