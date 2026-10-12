Instant analysis | Commanders tie with Giants in Jayden Daniels' return

The Washington Commanders didn't lose, but as head coach Dan Quinn said at the podium, "It feels like a loss."

"I'm gutted for our team," Quinn added.

The Commanders had multiple opportunities to take their first division win of the season against the New York Giants, from holding a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to getting into field goal range in the final minute of overtime. But time ran out for the Commanders before they could secure a victory and instead walked off the field with a 27-27 tie.

"We were giving a lot of [opportunities] tonight to go find our win in all three phases, and we did not seize them," Quinn said.

In many ways, the Commanders checked off several of the necessary boxes to get a win. Jayden Daniels returned to the field and looked like his normal self, accounting for 302 total yards and two touchdowns. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards on 11 carries, one of which went 33 yards for a touchdown. Terry McLaurin led the team with 64 receiving yards, and the defense forced two turnovers, bringing their total to seven in three weeks.

But the Commanders struggled with capitalizing on moments that could have sealed the game for them, and most of the attention has been on the final sequence of the afternoon. The Commanders ran a play at the Giants' 24-yard line with no timeouts left in overtime and could not spike the ball in time for Drew Stevens to hit the game-winning field goal. While it was not the only factor that led to the tie, it was the one that caused the most frustration.

Daniels, several of his teammates and Quinn were asked about the moment after the game, and each of them took the blame.