Commanders vs. 49ers preview | A trip out west

The Washington Commanders are traveling to California to play the San Francisco 49ers. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 19
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)
WATCH: ESPN
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (analyst)
- Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Laura Rutledge (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- This will be the first time that Washington has played in San Francisco since the 2022 season.
- The Commanders are looking for their first win against the 49ers in San Francisco since 2004. Washington defeated San Francisco, 23-15 in 2020, but the game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Washington's all-time record on the road in San Francisco is 3-10-1.
- Washington has a 1-4 record against San Francisco when playing on Monday's. The last time the two teams faced off on a Monday was in 2013.
- The last time that Washington played San Francisco on a Monday was in 1988.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
San Francisco:
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan (10th in San Francisco)
- Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak (6th)
- Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (2nd)
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (459)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (4)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (239)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and QB Jayden Daniels (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (203)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (3)
- Tackles -- S Jeremy Reaves (37)
- Sacks -- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (2.5)
- Interceptions -- LB Sonny Styles and CB Rasul Douglas (1)
San Francisco:
- Passing Yards -- QB Brock Purdy (1,196)
- Passing TDs -- QB Brock Purdy (13)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Christian McCaffrey (286)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Christian McCaffrey (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Mike Evans (326)
- Receiving TDs -- TE George Kittle (4)
- Tackles -- LB Fred Warner (50)
- Sacks -- DE Keion White (3)
- Interceptions -- CB Renardo Green (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 18th (327.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 17th (23 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 24th (187.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-9th (10)
- Rushing offense -- 6th (139.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 29th (31.88%)
- Total defense -- 23rd (350.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 30th (29.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 25th (242.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- 24th (9)
- Rushing defense -- 8th (95.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 24th (43.28%)
- Time of possession -- 13th (30:22)
- Turnover differential -- T-2nd (+5)
San Francisco:
- Total offense -- 9th (365)
- Scoring offense -- 3rd (30.8)
- Passing offense -- 13th (236.4 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 1st (2)
- Rushing offense -- 8th (128.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 1st (51.92%)
- Total defense -- 6th (297.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 3rd (18.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 8th (199.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (11)
- Rushing defense -- T-10th (97.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 18th (40.85%)
- Time of possession -- 23rd (28:36)
- Turnover differential -- T-12th (+2)