 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. 49ers preview | A trip out west

Oct 14, 2026 at 12:21 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Commanders_9ers101426

The Washington Commanders are traveling to California to play the San Francisco 49ers. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

WATCH: ESPN

  • Joe Buck (play-by-play)
  • Troy Aikman (analyst)
  • Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Laura Rutledge (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Logan Paulsen (sideline)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • This will be the first time that Washington has played in San Francisco since the 2022 season.
  • The Commanders are looking for their first win against the 49ers in San Francisco since 2004. Washington defeated San Francisco, 23-15 in 2020, but the game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Washington's all-time record on the road in San Francisco is 3-10-1.
  • Washington has a 1-4 record against San Francisco when playing on Monday's. The last time the two teams faced off on a Monday was in 2013.
  • The last time that Washington played San Francisco on a Monday was in 1988.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)

San Francisco:

  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan (10th in San Francisco)
  • Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak (6th)
  • Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (2nd)

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders against the New York Giants

week 5
1 / 184
KC209338
2 / 184
KC209416
3 / 184
KC209366
4 / 184
KC209240
5 / 184
KC209369
6 / 184
KC209355
7 / 184
KC209260
8 / 184
KC209356
9 / 184
KC209230
10 / 184
KC209215
11 / 184
EFM03495
12 / 184
EFM03515
13 / 184
EFM03499
14 / 184
KC209042
15 / 184
KC208887
16 / 184
KC209144
17 / 184
KC209013
18 / 184
KC209127
19 / 184
KC209010
20 / 184
KC209002
21 / 184
KC209160
22 / 184
KC209128
23 / 184
KC208523
24 / 184
KC207991
25 / 184
KC208452
26 / 184
KC208350
27 / 184
KC208004 1
28 / 184
KC208132
29 / 184
KC208175
30 / 184
KC207986
31 / 184
KC208119
32 / 184
KC207936
33 / 184
KC207897
34 / 184
KC207686
35 / 184
KC207861
36 / 184
KC207866
37 / 184
KC207923
38 / 184
KC207697
39 / 184
KC207429
40 / 184
KC207485
41 / 184
KC207406
42 / 184
KC207445
43 / 184
EFM00006
44 / 184
EFM00067
45 / 184
EFM00036
46 / 184
EFM00046
47 / 184
EFM00011
48 / 184
KC207258
49 / 184
KC207267
50 / 184
KC207005
51 / 184
KC206950
52 / 184
KC207020
53 / 184
KC207019
54 / 184
KC206979
55 / 184
KC207063
56 / 184
KC206908
57 / 184
KC206991
58 / 184
KC206834
59 / 184
KC206768
60 / 184
KC207121
61 / 184
KC207099
62 / 184
KC207146
63 / 184
KC207163
64 / 184
KC207150
65 / 184
KC200599
66 / 184
KC200580
67 / 184
EFM02739
68 / 184
KC200660
69 / 184
EFM02742
70 / 184
EFM02743
71 / 184
EFM02764
72 / 184
KC108938
73 / 184
KC108906
74 / 184
KC108909
75 / 184
KC108903
76 / 184
KC108904
77 / 184
KC109005
78 / 184
KC108993
79 / 184
KC200511
80 / 184
KC200503
81 / 184
KC108973
82 / 184
KC200542
83 / 184
EFM03868
84 / 184
KC200338
85 / 184
KC200510
86 / 184
KC200345
87 / 184
KC200508
88 / 184
EFM03869
89 / 184
EFM04003
90 / 184
KC209867
91 / 184
KC200076
92 / 184
EFM03807
93 / 184
EFM03857
94 / 184
EFM02256
95 / 184
KC209757
96 / 184
KC209791
97 / 184
KC209781
98 / 184
KC209833
99 / 184
EFM03822
100 / 184
KC200016
101 / 184
EFM02512
102 / 184
KC200101
103 / 184
EFM02471
104 / 184
KC209587
105 / 184
EFM02505
106 / 184
KC200119
107 / 184
KC209631
108 / 184
KC201617
109 / 184
KC202575
110 / 184
KC202466
111 / 184
KC202348
112 / 184
KC202619
113 / 184
KC202462
114 / 184
KC202006
115 / 184
KC202373
116 / 184
KC202391
117 / 184
KC202314
118 / 184
KC202328
119 / 184
KC202536
120 / 184
KC202547
121 / 184
KC202551
122 / 184
KC202574
123 / 184
KC202629
124 / 184
KC202654
125 / 184
KC202661
126 / 184
KC202570
127 / 184
KC201408
128 / 184
KC201401
129 / 184
KC201704
130 / 184
KC201414
131 / 184
KC201328
132 / 184
KC201671
133 / 184
KC201694
134 / 184
KC201692
135 / 184
KC201577
136 / 184
KC201622
137 / 184
KC201754
138 / 184
KC201747
139 / 184
KC203075
140 / 184
EFM03154
141 / 184
KC203979
142 / 184
EFM03151
143 / 184
EFM03142
144 / 184
EFM03171
145 / 184
EFM03107
146 / 184
KC109791
147 / 184
EFM01936
148 / 184
KC203815
149 / 184
KC203900
150 / 184
EFM03054
151 / 184
KC109948
152 / 184
EFM03113
153 / 184
EFM03109
154 / 184
EFM03111
155 / 184
KC109608
156 / 184
EFM01989
157 / 184
KC109730
158 / 184
KC109640
159 / 184
KC109623
160 / 184
KC109654 (1)
161 / 184
AM3_5298
162 / 184
AM3_5290
163 / 184
KC109407
164 / 184
KC109341
165 / 184
KC109315
166 / 184
KC109486
167 / 184
KC109254
168 / 184
KC109287
169 / 184
KC109493
170 / 184
KC109276
171 / 184
KC203562
172 / 184
KC203573
173 / 184
KC203586
174 / 184
KC203569
175 / 184
KC203061
176 / 184
KC203120
177 / 184
KC203067
178 / 184
KC203204
179 / 184
KC203086
180 / 184
KC202887
181 / 184
KC203089
182 / 184
KC203129
183 / 184
KC202899
184 / 184
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (459)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (4)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (239)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and QB Jayden Daniels (2)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (203)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (3)
  • Tackles -- S Jeremy Reaves (37)
  • Sacks -- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson (2.5)
  • Interceptions -- LB Sonny Styles and CB Rasul Douglas (1)

San Francisco:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Brock Purdy (1,196)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Brock Purdy (13)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Christian McCaffrey (286)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Christian McCaffrey (5)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Mike Evans (326)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE George Kittle (4)
  • Tackles -- LB Fred Warner (50)
  • Sacks -- DE Keion White (3)
  • Interceptions -- CB Renardo Green (3)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 18th (327.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 17th (23 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 24th (187.8 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-9th (10)
  • Rushing offense -- 6th (139.6 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 29th (31.88%)
  • Total defense -- 23rd (350.4 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 30th (29.8 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 25th (242.5 YPG)
  • Sacks -- 24th (9)
  • Rushing defense -- 8th (95.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 24th (43.28%)
  • Time of possession -- 13th (30:22)
  • Turnover differential -- T-2nd (+5)

San Francisco:

  • Total offense -- 9th (365)
  • Scoring offense -- 3rd (30.8)
  • Passing offense -- 13th (236.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 1st (2)
  • Rushing offense -- 8th (128.6 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 1st (51.92%)
  • Total defense -- 6th (297.2 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 3rd (18.6 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 8th (199.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-12th (11)
  • Rushing defense -- T-10th (97.6 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 18th (40.85%)
  • Time of possession -- 23rd (28:36)
  • Turnover differential -- T-12th (+2)

Related Content

news

Commanders release 2026 Week 6 depth chart

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Commanders sign RB Devin Neal to the practice squad

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Saturday.

news

Jayden Daniels looked like himself in return

Daniels is back after missing the last two weeks while nursing a dislocated elbow, and he picked right up where he left off prior to his injury in Week 2. It might not have resulted in a win on Sunday, but the hope is that it'll lead to more this season.

news

Final Thoughts | Quinn speaks on Week 5 outcome

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 27-27 tie with the New York Giants. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the San Francisco 49ers.

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants ended in a 27-27 tie. Here are five takeaways from the weekend.

news

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-27 tie with the New York Giants presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders tie with Giants in Jayden Daniels' return

Daniels looked like himself in his return, but the Commanders could not seal a win.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5

The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

news

Commanders vs. Giants | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are back at Northwest Stadium for a home matchup against the New York Giants. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Giants, Week 5

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

news

Commanders activate Deatrich Wise, make multiple practice squad elevations

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Saturday.

Advertising