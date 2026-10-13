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Commanders sign RB Devin Neal to the practice squad

Oct 13, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders have signed running back Devin Neal to their practice squad.

Neal, a 2025 fifth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints, has appeared in 10 games with three starts. He carried the ball 57 times last season, resulting in 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 17 of his 19 targets for 104 yards.

Neal is the University of Kansas' all-time leading rusher with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 53 total touchdowns. In his final college season, Neal had 1,266 yards ands 16 touchdowns in 12 games. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and 2024.

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