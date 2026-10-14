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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release 2026 Week 6 depth chart

Oct 14, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

OFFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
WRTerry McLaurinTreylon Burks
LTBrandon ColemanAndrew Wylie
LGChris PaulNick Allegretti
CLucas PatrickMatt Gulbin
RGSam CosmiTanoa Togiai
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Andrew Wylie
TEChig OkonkwoBen Sinnott
TEJohn BatesColson Yankoff
WRStefon DiggsLuke McCaffrey
WRDyami BrownAntonio Williams
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaAthan Kaliakmanis
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittRachaad WhiteAustin Ekeler

Related Links

DEFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
DLDaron PayneCharles Omenihu
DLTim Settle Jr.Shy Tuttle
DLJavon KinlawDeatrich Wise Jr.
OLBOdafe OwehJoshua Josephs
LBSonny StylesKain Medrano
LBFrankie LuvuAustin Keys
OLBK'Lavon ChaissonDorance ArmstrongJavontae Jean-Baptiste
CBAmik RobertsonRasul DouglasIsaac Yiadom
CBMike SainristilFabian Moreau
SSNick CrossTyler Owens
FSJeremy ReavesQuan MartinPercy Butler

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionFirstSecondThird
PTress Way
KDrew Stevens
HTress Way
LSTyler Ott
KRLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneDyami Brown
PRAntonio WilliamsLuke McCaffreyTreylon Burks

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