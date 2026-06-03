'A remarkable offseason': McLaurin showing confidence, leadership in Commanders OTAs

"Just having those types of variations in your route tree is just an unbelievable weapon to have as a receiver," McLaurin said. "And so now we're just trying to home in on the details, be where we need to be to make sure that we're on the same page with the quarterback. So, it's just been really fun and refreshing just to be able to be moved around all parts of the football field."

And it's been fun to see McLaurin learn the system while reestablishing his chemistry with Daniels. The two connected on a deep shot in even-on-seven drills during last week's practice and on another deep pass in play-action drills. There should be more of that in the regular the season, and Quinn believes McLaurin is going to benefit from the new offensive perspective.

"It'll definitely contribute to his game and then how it features on different parts of the field, third downs and red zones," Quinn said. "We'll see. But early on that, that is definitely one of the ways to get him the ball."

McLaurin's presence has also helped bring some clarity to the Commanders' receiver room. "He sets the tone for the group," Blough said, and that is clear when he's on the field or the sideline. He believes his leadership has taken another step as he enters his eighth season, as he is willing to do whatever he can to help his younger teammates. A good example came during Tuesday's seven-on-seven drills, when he coached undrafted rookie Jaden Bradley up on hand placement and releases. When Bradley caught a contested pass from Athan Kaliakmanis, McLaurin's voice was the loudest on the field.

"I told you the ball would come," McLaurin said from the opposite sideline as Bradley ran upfield.

"Honestly, the first thing that comes to mind about seeing Terry this offseason is his joy of the game, of practicing," Quinn said. "I see it with him interacting with the coaches, with his teammates. And so that's the part, honestly, that jumps out to me the most."

The Commanders need that version of McLaurin -- both as a teacher and playmaker -- for the 2026 season. They have a vision of getting back at least some of the success they had in 2024, and a motivated McLaurin helps make that reality. McLaurin has been that version of himself, and like the rest of the atmosphere around the team facility, it creates more confidence for what the team can accomplish in the fall.