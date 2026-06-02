OTA notebook | Defense shows speed, McCaffrey and Burks stand out

-- There have been a lot of questions about the Commanders' receiving room, but offensive coordinator David Blough said before practice that the team feels confident in what they have at the position. Former third-round pick Luke McCaffrey is one of the players they are hoping will develop this summer, and he had a strong day with three catches from Daniels. One of them was a contested grab while working against Jeremy Reaves, who tried to make a play for the ball but had it snatched away by McCaffrey, who kept both feet in bounds.

-- Veteran Treylon Burks is another receiver who continues to stand out. Burks made a pair of impressive grabs during last week's OTA practice, and the former first-round pick was at it again with a tough sideline catch where he managed to get his knee in bounds. Burks has an ideal NFL frame at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. If the receiving room does end up staying the same for the regular season, it would be ideal if he managed to emerge as a No. 2 option for the offense. Burks showed some flashes in a limited role last season, so the hope is that a full offseason in the building will help make those highlight plays become more common.