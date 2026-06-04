Chig Okonkwo looking to become 'the player that I know I can be' with Commanders

Unlike most of the Washington Commanders' free agent acquisitions, tight end Chig Okonkwo is not new to the DMV. He spent four years in the area while playing for the University of Maryland, and he was an important piece of the Terps' offense with 52 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns during his senior year.
So, Okonkwo is excited about starting a new chapter of his career in what he calls his second home. It also helps that he's going to be in an offense that wants to highlight what he does best: getting in space and making plays.
"That's the plan for me is to take that next step of my career and becoming the player that I know I can be," Okonkwo said after Tuesday's OTA practice. "I feel like this is definitely the place to do it."
Okonkwo viewed the Commanders, who were searching for a new No. 1 tight end this offseason, as the ideal team to sign with because of their new offense as well as the chance to work with quarterback Jayden Daniels. So far, it appears to be a good marriage, as Okonkwo is quickly becoming one of Daniels' favorite targets this summer. The expectations for Okonkwo, who has caught 50 passes in each of the last three seasons, were already high, but it seems they have steadily climbed after a few weeks of being in the scheme.
"It's been really exciting to see him grow and buy all in," said offensive coordinator David Blough.
It makes sense for Okonkwo to be bought into the scheme, because over the last two OTA practices that have been open to the media, he's shown off much of what enticed the Commanders to sign him this offseason. Like the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders intend to use Okonkwo as an all-around tight end, but where Okonkwo shines the most is through his ability as a pass-catcher, where he can be put in motion before the snap, make catches in the middle of the field and break tackles for yards after the catch.
Okonkwo has been better than many of the league's top tight ends in those areas for most of his professional career. He ranked 11th for his position in yards after the catch and tied for fourth in missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus, finishing ahead of players like Kyle Pitts, Sam LaPorta and Colston Loveland. He was also a reliable target for then-rookie Cam Ward. His 56 receptions paced the Titans' offense, but it also ranked 16th among all tight ends. His catch rate of 73.7% ranked 11th among tight ends with at least 70 targets.
The Commanders are keeping quiet about the specifics of their offense, but it doesn't require much research to assume Okonkwo is going to be used more this season than any other point in his stint with Tennessee. Daniels likes to get his tight ends involved in the game often and looks to them when he's in need of a first down. Veteran Zach Ertz was targeted 91 times in 2024, which ranked eighth for his position that year, and had 72 targets despite missing the final four games with an ACL injury. It appears that Daniels and Okonkwo are already developing a similar level of chemistry.
"I was super excited we got Chig," Daniels said. "Just how he plays, he plays fast. Everything's one hundred percent with him, so he's smart. He's been in this league for some time, and now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage and a bigger role in the offense."
An example of the work Daniels and Okonkwo have been putting in came during the Commanders' Wednesday practice, which was closed to media members. Daniels hit Okonkwo in stride for a long play downfield, and the tight end stretched out to make the catch before gaining another five yards. That's the vision Okonkwo had when he first signed with Washington in March.
"I feel like a player like me who's really good with the ball in his hands is going to enjoy this offense," Okonkwo said.
That's what the Commanders hope for, too. Okonkwo was one of the better tight ends in the NFL against zone coverage last season with a reception grade of 72.3, but he also ranked third in yards after the catch. Blough identified creating more explosive plays on offense as one of the biggest goals this season. A healthy and motivated Okonkwo should help them accomplish that.
"We're excited about just the explosiveness that he adds to the offense," Blough said. "So, as we go, I think we'll definitely find what his role is in the unit."