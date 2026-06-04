 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chig Okonkwo looking to become 'the player that I know I can be' with Commanders

Jun 04, 2026 at 03:30 PM
Author Image
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

chig

Unlike most of the Washington Commanders' free agent acquisitions, tight end Chig Okonkwo is not new to the DMV. He spent four years in the area while playing for the University of Maryland, and he was an important piece of the Terps' offense with 52 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns during his senior year.

So, Okonkwo is excited about starting a new chapter of his career in what he calls his second home. It also helps that he's going to be in an offense that wants to highlight what he does best: getting in space and making plays.

"That's the plan for me is to take that next step of my career and becoming the player that I know I can be," Okonkwo said after Tuesday's OTA practice. "I feel like this is definitely the place to do it."

Okonkwo viewed the Commanders, who were searching for a new No. 1 tight end this offseason, as the ideal team to sign with because of their new offense as well as the chance to work with quarterback Jayden Daniels. So far, it appears to be a good marriage, as Okonkwo is quickly becoming one of Daniels' favorite targets this summer. The expectations for Okonkwo, who has caught 50 passes in each of the last three seasons, were already high, but it seems they have steadily climbed after a few weeks of being in the scheme.

"It's been really exciting to see him grow and buy all in," said offensive coordinator David Blough.

It makes sense for Okonkwo to be bought into the scheme, because over the last two OTA practices that have been open to the media, he's shown off much of what enticed the Commanders to sign him this offseason. Like the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders intend to use Okonkwo as an all-around tight end, but where Okonkwo shines the most is through his ability as a pass-catcher, where he can be put in motion before the snap, make catches in the middle of the field and break tackles for yards after the catch.

Okonkwo has been better than many of the league's top tight ends in those areas for most of his professional career. He ranked 11th for his position in yards after the catch and tied for fourth in missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus, finishing ahead of players like Kyle Pitts, Sam LaPorta and Colston Loveland. He was also a reliable target for then-rookie Cam Ward. His 56 receptions paced the Titans' offense, but it also ranked 16th among all tight ends. His catch rate of 73.7% ranked 11th among tight ends with at least 70 targets.

The Commanders are keeping quiet about the specifics of their offense, but it doesn't require much research to assume Okonkwo is going to be used more this season than any other point in his stint with Tennessee. Daniels likes to get his tight ends involved in the game often and looks to them when he's in need of a first down. Veteran Zach Ertz was targeted 91 times in 2024, which ranked eighth for his position that year, and had 72 targets despite missing the final four games with an ACL injury. It appears that Daniels and Okonkwo are already developing a similar level of chemistry.

"I was super excited we got Chig," Daniels said. "Just how he plays, he plays fast. Everything's one hundred percent with him, so he's smart. He's been in this league for some time, and now he gets to go out there and show his talents on a bigger stage and a bigger role in the offense."

Related Links

An example of the work Daniels and Okonkwo have been putting in came during the Commanders' Wednesday practice, which was closed to media members. Daniels hit Okonkwo in stride for a long play downfield, and the tight end stretched out to make the catch before gaining another five yards. That's the vision Okonkwo had when he first signed with Washington in March.

"I feel like a player like me who's really good with the ball in his hands is going to enjoy this offense," Okonkwo said.

That's what the Commanders hope for, too. Okonkwo was one of the better tight ends in the NFL against zone coverage last season with a reception grade of 72.3, but he also ranked third in yards after the catch. Blough identified creating more explosive plays on offense as one of the biggest goals this season. A healthy and motivated Okonkwo should help them accomplish that.

"We're excited about just the explosiveness that he adds to the offense," Blough said. "So, as we go, I think we'll definitely find what his role is in the unit."

Related Content

news

Question of the week: Why could the Commanders' defense be a top 10 unit?

The Washington Commanders made several changes to the defense, from hiring a new defensive coordinator to overhauling their personnel. Commanders analysts Logan Paulsen, Fred Smoot and Santana Moss have high hopes for the changes and believe there is a chance the unit could be in store for a massive improvement. They laid out their reason on the last episode of the "Command Center" podcast.

news

'A remarkable offseason': McLaurin showing confidence, leadership in Commanders OTAs

McLaurin looks like his normal self after a year's worth of injuries and contract negotiations in 2025. It's been a welcome reintroduction for a team that is looking to reignite its offense this upcoming season.

news

OTA notebook | Defense shows speed, McCaffrey and Burks stand out

The sun was out during the Washington Commanders Week 2 practice of OTAs, and there was plenty of action to break down as the players continue their preparations for the 2026 season. Let's dive into some of the highlights from the day.

news

Commanders sign TE Anthony Firkser

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.

news

LIVE | Dan Quinn and David Blough address the media

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach and offensive coordinator David Blough address the media before practice.

news

Washington Commanders, Levy and PEPSI® Elevate Season Ticket Member Experience and Value with new Benefits Including an Exclusive Season Ticket Member Value Menu presented by PEPSI®

The menu showcases 15 fan favorites priced under $10, including 10 items under $5. This reflects a 50% or greater discount for all items on the new value menu and will make the pricing of these items among the most affordable for STMs in the NFL.

news

Kaytron Allen wants to prove he's more than just a bruiser

Allen is happy to get on the field regardless of the situation, but being a bruiser is only part of the skill set he hopes to show at the NFL level.

news

'Talent top to bottom': Commanders confident in new-look D-line room

General manager Adam Peters spent much of the team's resources in free agency to fix the position, and the combination of additions like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson with several injured players now healthy should help them improve.

news

Whether he's inside or outside, Mike Sainristil just wants to make plays

The Washington Commanders injected their defense with a heavy dose of multiplicity this offseason, but players like Mike Sainristil aren't concerned about where they are on the field as long as they're out there.

news

Commanders welcome Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride 250 to Northwest Stadium

One of Wounded Warrior Project's marquee programs, Soldier Ride helps veterans build confidence and strength through shared physical activity and bonds of service

news

Jayden Daniels shows comfort, confidence working under center

Although it might have felt like business as usual, the fact that Daniels looked unbothered learning a new offense requiring him to do things he's not as familiar with should be reassuring to both fans and coaches

Advertising