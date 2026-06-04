Chig Okonkwo looking to become 'the player that I know I can be' with Commanders

It makes sense for Okonkwo to be bought into the scheme, because over the last two OTA practices that have been open to the media, he's shown off much of what enticed the Commanders to sign him this offseason. Like the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders intend to use Okonkwo as an all-around tight end, but where Okonkwo shines the most is through his ability as a pass-catcher, where he can be put in motion before the snap, make catches in the middle of the field and break tackles for yards after the catch.

Okonkwo has been better than many of the league's top tight ends in those areas for most of his professional career. He ranked 11th for his position in yards after the catch and tied for fourth in missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus, finishing ahead of players like Kyle Pitts, Sam LaPorta and Colston Loveland. He was also a reliable target for then-rookie Cam Ward. His 56 receptions paced the Titans' offense, but it also ranked 16th among all tight ends. His catch rate of 73.7% ranked 11th among tight ends with at least 70 targets.

The Commanders are keeping quiet about the specifics of their offense, but it doesn't require much research to assume Okonkwo is going to be used more this season than any other point in his stint with Tennessee. Daniels likes to get his tight ends involved in the game often and looks to them when he's in need of a first down. Veteran Zach Ertz was targeted 91 times in 2024, which ranked eighth for his position that year, and had 72 targets despite missing the final four games with an ACL injury. It appears that Daniels and Okonkwo are already developing a similar level of chemistry.