Commanders sign TE Anthony Firkser

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran tight end Anthony Firkser and released wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.
Firkser, an undrafted free agent from Harvard, has appeared in 85 games with eight starts in eight NFL seasons. Firkser was most recently with the Detroit Lions, where he played in seven games last season, but has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Firkser has 123 receptions on 163 targets for 1,260 yards and five touchdowns.
Firkser played high school football at Manalapan High School in New Jersey before being recruited by Harvard. Firkser spent four seasons with the Crimson, catching 99 passes for 1,559 yards and 14 touchdowns. At the end of his college career, Firkser ranked 12th all-time in school history for receptions, ninth in receiving yards and sixth in touchdown catches.