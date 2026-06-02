Commanders sign TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser, an undrafted free agent from Harvard, has appeared in 85 games with eight starts in eight NFL seasons. Firkser was most recently with the Detroit Lions, where he played in seven games last season, but has also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Firkser has 123 receptions on 163 targets for 1,260 yards and five touchdowns.