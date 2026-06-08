Commanders players love 'flexibility' in new offense

Where lining up under center should help the most is in the run game, where the Commanders were already one of the league's better teams averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Commanders ran the ball 484 times last season, which ranked ninth in the NFL, and that number should bump up a little bit in Blough's system.

But it doesn't sound like the Commanders are limiting their options to just a power running scheme. They have multiple athletic players on their offensive line, and they intend to let them use that skill set to get them in space.

"I feel like that's how he [Blough] caters to us," Conerly said. "Getting us moving side to side and really just allowing us to go out there and be the athletes that we are."

Another difference that comes with the new offense: the verbiage. Unlike with Washington's previous no-huddle scheme, which allowed for shorter play calls on the field, Blough's system requires Daniels to make longer calls. Daniels' teammates have been impressed with his retention of the calls, with players like Jaylin Lane saying it feels like Daniels is one of the offense's original architects. Cosmi kept it simple when describing the calls, saying they're "not the longest I've heard." Conerly took it a step further by saying that learning the verbiage has actually been "the easiest part."

"There's a lot of similar verbiage, so that helps," Conerly said. "I feel like it's been a lot easier to get clear communication."

Comfort level has been an important component for Blough in his first season as a play caller. He wants to provide his players "good solutions" to problems on the field, and he's willing to hear ideas from everyone. One player -- an offensive lineman -- sent him a picture from a 2003 Wing T high school playbook. Who knows if that particular play will be implemented, but Blough likes the collaboration to build a new system.