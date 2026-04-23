Breaking down every pick from 1st round of 2026 NFL Draft

First, the Chiefs traded three picks away to take LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane -- the best at his position in the class. So, that left the Commanders with Sonny Styles, who many view as one of the best overall players in the class. Styles is viewed as a leader, but he also was insanely productive with the Buckeyes and put up one of the best combines in NFL history for the position. The Commanders have completely redone their linebacker room, which now includes Leo Chenal and Frankie Luvu.