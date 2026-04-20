Logan Paulsen's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board

1 Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame RB People will recognize him for his explosive runs. However, he is the complete package; great on muddy runs; maybe the best pass protecting back in the class; and has great ball skills as a pass catcher.

2 Fernando Mendoza Indiana QB Runs a straight forward offense at Indiana, but his accuracy and arm talent make him deserving of being the No. 1 pick.

3 Sonny Styles Ohio State LB He is a physical freak at the linebacker position. This converted safety is still learning the position, which is a scary thought.

4 David Bailey Texas Tech EDGE He is the most productive and consistent pass rusher in the class. He is explosive and technical, which is a dangerous combination

5 Caleb Downs Ohio State S He is a football player's football player who is the most instinctive player in the class. There are some questions about his lack of top flight testing measurements that might cause him to slide.

6 Arvell Reese Ohio State EDGE The best pound-for-pound athlete in the class. You feel his strength and physicality on every play. However, his role at the next level is a projection, which always makes me nervous.

7 Mansoor Delane LSU CB Maybe the cleanest evaluation in the entire draft class. He is comfortable and confident in man and zone situations. There were questions about his speed, but he answered those with a sub-4.4 at his pro day.

8 Francis Mauigoa Miami OL The questions about him being able to play tackle push him down the board, but he is one of the most consistent football players in the class, which keep him in the top 10.

9 Olaivavega Ioane Penn State iOL There are some questions about his athleticism, but he has the strength and the intelligence to be a plug and play starting guard.

10 Rueben Bain Jr. Miami EDGE One of the more polarizing prospects. There are some limitations to him and his play style, but he is a high floor player who plays the game with passion and physical violence.

11 Dillon Thieneman Oregon S Twitched up defender who brings range and flexibility to a defense. There are some issues with angles, but his makeup will make up for it at the next level.

12 Carnell Tate Ohio State WR His consistency is why he is the No. 1 wide receiver in the class. He might not have the horsepower of other No. 1 wide receivers in past years, but he is an exciting player who is a beast with the ball in the air.

13 Spencer Fano Utah OL The most athletic offensive lineman in the class. He moves like a tight end and has five-spot flexibility on the offensive line. Questions about his length and ability to play tackle move him down the board, but he has the athletic upside to be special.

14 Jermod McCoy Tennessee CB He has special playmaking ability for a corner. However, he has not played football since 2024 because of an ACL injury. His ceiling is sky-high, but it is the floor that concerns me.

15 Omar Cooper Jr. Indiana WR Predominantly a slot wide receiver in college but has great route running nuance and is awesome after the catch. There are questions about his explosiveness that were answered at the combine with a blazing 4.42.

16 Keldric Faulk Auburn EDGE Physically, he is one of the more unique prospects in the draft. When you watch the film, he entices you with his stand-out play against the run. However, his non-existent production as a pass-rusher is concerning.

17 Akheem Mesidor Miami EDGE He plays the game the way it is supposed to be played; violent and like every play is his last. He shows some pass rush ability, but he is 25 years old, so questions about his age might spook teams.

18 Makai Lemon USC WR One of the best competitors in the class. Physically tough and fights for the ball in the air despite his size. Questions about his ability to play outside of the slot may cause him to slide down draft boards.

19 Kayden McDonald Ohio State DT Traditionally, this would be high for a run-stopping nose guard. However, his hand usage and balance are special. He might not go this high because of his limitations as a pass rusher, but that doesn't take away from the caliber of player he is.

20 Kenyon Sadiq Oregon TE The most athletic tight end prospect since Vernon Davis. Questions about his route running nuance make me nervous about his NFL projection, but the traits could make a team take the risk.

21 Kadyn Proctor Alabama OL He is a monster of a man who moves in a way that shouldn't be possible. However, inconsistent tape and length questions make the projection to tackle in the NFL uncertain.

22 Monroe Freeling Georgia T With a 9.99 RAS, Freeling has won the offseason process, taking him from a mid second-round player to a solidified first-rounder. However, don't let the measureables fool you; his strength and anchor need to develop for him to thrive at the NFL level.

23 Max Iheanachor Arizona State T One of the most enticing players in the draft with a basketball background and limited football experience coupled with his elite athleticism. His best reps are ahead of him.

24 Jordyn Tyson Arizona State WR The most talented wide receiver in the class. His complicated injury history pushed him down the board. If a team is OK with the medical information, he could easily go in the top 10.

25 Eli Stowers Vanderbilt TE This is higher than he will probably go, but this converted quarterback is one of the best offensive playmakers in the class. With elite athletic traits (record-setting vertical and broad jumps) and great feel for route running, this listed tight end may make the transition to wide receiver before it's all said and done. He is truly a unique offensive playmaker.

26 Treydan Stukes Arizona S One of the most exciting prospects in the draft. Stukes has the best coverage range of any player in the draft, and his 4.3 40 time backs that up. He might make the transition from true nickel to post safety at the next level.

27 Chris Johnson San Diego State CB Johnson is from San Diego State -- a relatively small school in today's age of the transfer portal. He is one of the smoothest secondary players in this class. He has great feel and is a physical tackler. He will need to improve his physicality in coverage to thrive in the NFL.

28 Denzel Boston Washington WR A fun but polarizing prospect. Boston plays the game the way it is supposed to be played -- physical at the catch-point and works well without the ball in his hands. Lack of testing information coupled with his questionable play speed forced him down the board.

29 Blake Miller Clemson T This four-year starter is an ironman with 54 consecutive starts. He is a solid athlete with good length and plays the game the way you want your offensive line to play. I like the player a lot, but there are questions about his footwork and punch timing in pass protection.

30 Christian Miller Georgia DT He has a great feel for stopping the run and uses his hands extremely well. He is a plus athlete despite the athleticism and the pass rush production not being there.

31 Emmanuel Pregnon Oregon iOL He is a bear of a man with a mauler's strength. He has the power to stun rushers and the hand strength to end reps quickly. He gets a little high hipped and the footspeed isn't ideal, but it meets a playable threshold.

32 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Toledo S Has the size and the length of a modern NFL defender. There are some inconsistencies to his tape, but the upside and "want to" are there.

33 KC Concepcion Texas A&M WR One the best separators in the class. Has the speed to go the distance. His hands are inconsistent, which is concerning

34 Colton Hood Tennessee CB A pro-ready prospect who has a developed process and trusts his fundamentals. There are some issues with his deceleration mechanics, but he makes up for that with great anticipation.

35 Jacob Rodriguez Texas A&M LB This former QB is extremely instinctive and has a nose for the football. Questions about athleticism were answered with an above average combine.

36 Caleb Lomu Utah T Big and athletic and has to improve his play strength, but it is hard to find big men that move the way he does.

37 Lee Hunter Texas Tech DT Has sub-par athletic testing at the combine, but on a Texas Tech defense full of great defenders, he might have been the most impactful.

38 TJ Parker Clemson EDGE The edge class takes a dip after the first five guys, but Parker has all the physical traits you are looking for and has a high upside because of his strength and power.

39 Keylan Rutledge Georgia Tech iOL Just a fun player to watch. His mauling style is impressive, and his footwork in the run game might be the best in the class. He has some balance issues in pass protection, but those can be sorted out.

40 CJ Allen Georgia LB Has a predatory elegance when he is chasing down ball carriers. However, the coverage reps are limited, which makes projecting that skill set to the NFL level difficult.

41 Caleb Banks Florida DT His history of foot injuries, and limited games played because of them, might cause him to slide. However, there might not be a more physically gifted player in this draft.

42 Brandon Cisse South Carolina CB Has all the athletic tools to compete at the NFL level. However, his stiffness and lack of top flight ball skills are concerning.

43 D'Angelo Ponds Indiana CB He is small but one of the most physically competitive players in the class. He is a sure tackler and a dog in coverage. The size is the only concern.

44 Malachi Lawrence UCF EDGE A late riser in the draft process because of the elite physical measurements. There is some projection with him from the film, but as the edge rusher class thins out, teams are going to bet on the physical upside.

45 Chase Bisontis Texas A&M iOL The best athlete at the position, he can run and has excellent feet in pass protection. There are times where his lack of anchor and pad level show up

46 Peter Woods Clemson DT An undersized interior player with some inside outside flexibility. There are some flashes on tape, but they are too far apart.

47 Germie Bernard Alabama WR One of the most fundamentally sound wide receivers in this draft class. The team who drafts him is going to get an excellent player.

48 Cashius Howell Texas A&M EDGE A dog competitor and plays the way you want. Has a great get-off that can stress offensive tackles. However, his sub-par length and lack of ideal size mean fit and role will be important.

49 Ty Simson Alabama QB His season is a tale of two halves. If you watch the first half, he looks like a first-round player because of the anticipation and ball placement. The second half looks very different. There is enough from the first half for a team to take a shot on his upside.

50 Keionte Scott Miami S Not consistent in coverage, but is probably the best down hill secondary player in this class. Fans may remember his interception vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs.

51 Mike Washington Jr. Arkansas RB He is a one-year wonder but big and with his 4.3 40 can hit a home run at any time.

52 Chris Brazzell II Tennessee WR The history of Tennessee wide receivers might hurt him, but this is a more well-rounded player than the Vols who have come before him. He is tall with ball skills, good route running fundamentals, and most importantly for a 6-foot-5 wide receiver, he can absolutely fly.

53 Oscar Delp Georgia TE Was underutilized at Georgia but can can run and shows great route running nuance for the position. Couple that with his compete level in the run game, and I think a team will be very happy with Delp.

54 R Mason Thomas Oklahoma EDGE An undersized edge rusher who has the ability to get after the passer. He will not be for everyone.

55 De'Zhuan Stribling Ole Miss WR Underutilized at Ole Miss but is big, fast and one of the smartest wide receivers in the draft.

56 Robert Spears-Jennings Oklahoma S This mock is probably higher on him than the consensus, but his work near the line of scrimmage is awesome, and he can absolutely fly. There is more there than people are thinking.

57 Jadarian Price Notre Dame RB While backing up the best player in the draft, Price showed an explosive physical running style, which might be enough to carve out a starting role in the NFL.

58 Avieon Terrell Clemson CB An undersized corner who is probably more suited to play the nickel. Has smooth feet and is a great competitor.

59 Bud Clark TCU S One of the best ball producers in the draft and is also a willing tackler. His injury history is long.

60 Beau Stephens Iowa iOL Watching his film is textbook. He is consistent with his hat placement in the run game and is rarely out of position as a pass protector.

61 Zion Young Missouri EDGE Has all the physical tools to play the position and is big and plays violently. The team that drafts him is hoping those traits come together.

62 Gennings Dunker Iowa iOL A tackle that will probably convert to guard. He has good length, athleticism and the right right kind of "forget you" attitude.

63 Ted Hurst Georgia State WR Small school wide receiver who has all the ability, but the small school competition is a little concerning,

64 Jake Golday Cincinnati LB A linebacker who played star at Cincinnati. Has the body type to play multiple spots in the defense. He will bring a lot of flexibility to an NFL defense.

65 Elijah Sarratt Indiana WR He is a big body wide receiver who had a limited route tree at Indiana and ready for more diversity at the next level.

66 Jalon Kilgore South Carolina S Played predominantly nickel at South Carolina despite his athletic traits and was slightly miscast. Has all the athletic tools to play safety at the next level, but it is a projection.

67 Sam Roush Stanford TE The best blocking tight end in the class. He is physical in-line but has upside as a pass catcher and shows a good feel for running routes.

68 AJ Haulcy LSU S Not the best athlete but has a great feel for playing the position and is a physical tackler.

69 Keith Abney II Arizona State CB An undersized corner who punches above his play weight. Love the instincts, but sometimes can get caught guessing.

70 Anthony Hill Jr. Texas LB Has prototype size and athleticism for an off ball linebacker but has to continue to develop his feel and instincts for the position.

71 Chris Bell Louisville WR A wider receiver who was built in a lab. He has explosive plays all over the tape. A torn ACL in November leads to some questions about his readiness for the 2026 season.

72 Tanner Koziol Houston TE One of the tallest pass catchers in the class who wins as with his height and arm length. In the right system, he could be a fantastic red zone weapon.

73 Gabe Jacas Illinois EDGE A high-level wrestler who approaches the game with that mindset. He needs to develop as a pass rusher but has the correct makeup to do so.

74 Caleb Tiernan Northwestern OL Of the second tier tackles, he is most technically sound and has a the best feel for the position. There are some length limitations, which show up. His forever home might be at guard.

75 Dani Dennis-Sutton Penn State EDGE One of the best athletes in the class. Someone will take a chance on the traits.

76 Jadon Canady Oregon CB Played all over the back end of the defense at Oregon, safety, nickel and even perimeter corner. His flexibility will be a great add for an NFL defense.

77 Josiah Trotter Missouri LB Has some athletic limitations but is one of the more instinctive players in the class.

78 Antonio Williams Clemson WR Underutilized at clemson and has the ability to separate from the slot.

79 Jake Slaughter Florida C Moves well and tested like one of the better athletes at the position 9.91 RAS. Makes up for lack of ideal size with great technique.

80 Kaleb Proctor Southeast Louisiana DL A small school prospect who has the athletic upside to be an interior pass rusher at the next level.

81 Jallen Farmer Kentucky iOL A strong, well-built guard who has surprising quickness for his size. Sometimes bend is an issue.

82 Gracen Halton Oklahoma DT Twitched-up interior player who played nose guard at Oklahoma. His athletic traits are better suited for three tech.

83 Malachi Fields Notre Dame WR Questions about his long-range speed might cause him to slide. Despite that, he might be the best downfield ball winner in the class.

84 Sam Hecht Kansas State C With quickness and good play strength, he is one of the best centers in the class.

85 Davison Igbinosun Ohio State CB A long, competitive corner who is at his best when he gets his hands on people.

86 Eli Raridon Notre Dame TE Looked a little stiff in season, but as he went through the offseason process, his athleticism came to the forefront. He can compete in line and can win vs. man coverage.

87 Markel Bell Miami T A super-sized tackle who has some issues with lateral movement, but he makes up for his limitations with his monumental size and length.

88 Zachariah Branch Georgia WR One of the best space players in the draft; a rare combination of acceleration and top end speed. Questions about his downfield ball skills might move him down draft boards.

89 Logan Jones Iowa C An undersized center who can track blocks well at the second level and has vise grips for hands.

90 Chris McClellan Missouri DT A powerhouse with great length but needs technical development.

91 Joshua Josephs Tennessee EDGE Part of the hockey defensive line rotation at Tennessee. Has long arms and a good get off and constantly stresses tackles as a rusher. He's a little bit of a gamble, but based on the film, one worth taking.

92 Tacario Davis Washington CB A player that is a unicorn at the cornerback spot at nearly 6-4 with over 33-inch arms. He has some stop-start issues, but his ball skills and arm length are enticing.

93 Rayshaun Benny Michigan DT Waited his turn at Michigan. He has a good feel and balance vs. the run while also showing good power as a rusher. Helps as a rotational player day one.

94 Xavier Nwankpa Iowa S Such a fun player to watch. He is physical and has great range for his size is a hitter as opposed to a tackler. Has a long medical history, which may push him down boards.

95 Bryce Lance North Dakota State WR Unpolished as a route runner and dominated at lower level competition, but he has the ultimate trump card with his speed.

96 Garrett Nussmeier LSU QB Has a great feel for the QB elements of the game. He throws people open well and knows how to make plays from the QB spot. There were some questions about ball velocity this last season, which he and his team have attributed to a broken rib.

97 Derrick Moore Michigan EDGE Has good length and when given a runway has solid power. He needs to develop, but in a draft of tweeners, he has a shot to play traditional defensive end.

98 Brenen Thompson Mississippi State WR He is small, but he runs clean, disciplined routes and can absolutely take the top off of a defense. He would be higher if it wasn't for the size.

99 Nicholas Singleton Penn State RB Has the size and the speed to be an NFL starting running back. His usage at Penn State was frustrating.