Logan Paulsen's tier-by-tier breakdown of 2026 NFL Draft

The opinions expressed in this article are based solely on Logan Paulsen's opinions and expertise as a draft analyst and do not reflect those of the Commanders' front office.
We're inching closer to the NFL Draft, and many have finalized their draft boards to rank the top prospects available. However, finding the best players to add to a team's roster is more complicated than that.
Earlier this week, Washington Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen provided his top 100 players. Today, he's going further with his evaluation by breaking down where players land in his tier list. Let's get to it.
|Tiers
|QB
|RB
|TE
|WR
|T
|C/G
|EDGE
|DT
|LB
|CB
|S
|Tier 1
|Fernando Mendoza
|Jeremiyah Love
|Sonny Styles
|Tier 2
|David Bailey
|Mansoor Delane
|Caleb Downs
|Arvell Reese
|Tier 3
|Carnell Tate
|Francis Mauigoa
|Olaivavega Ioane
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|Dillon Thieneman
|Spencer Fano
|Jermod McCoy
|Tier 4
|Kenyon Sadiq
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Kadyn Proctor
|Keldric Faulk
|Kayden McDonald
|Eli Stowers
|Makai Lemon
|Monroe Freeling
|Ahkeem Mesidor
|Treydan Stukes
|Jordyn Tyson
|Max Iheanachor
|Chris Johnson
|Tier 5
|Denzel Boston
|Blake Miller
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|TJ Parker
|Christen Miller
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Colton Hood
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|KC Concepcion
|Caleb Lomu
|Keylan Rutledge
|Caleb Banks
|Lee Hunter
|CJ Allen
|Tier 6
|Ty Simpson
|Mike Washington
|Oscar Delp
|Germie Bernard
|Chase Bistontis
|Malachi Lawrence
|Peter Woods
|Jake Golday
|Brandon Cisse
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|Jadarian Price
|Chris Brazell
|Beau Stephens
|Cashius Howell
|D'Angelo Ponds
|Bud Clark
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|Gennings Dunker
|R Mason Thomas
|Avieon Terrell
|Ted Hurst
|Zion Young
|Keionte Scott
|Tier 7
|Sam Rousch
|Chris Bell
|Caleb Tierman
|Jake Slaughter
|Jabe Jacus
|Dominique Orange
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|Keith Abney II
|AJ Haulcy
|Tanner Koziol
|Elijah Sarratt
|Markell Bell
|Jallen Farmer
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|Chris McClellan
|Josiah Trotter
|Jadon Canady
|Jalon Kilgore
|Eli Raridon
|Antonio Williams
|Sam Hecht
|Kaleb Proctor
|Davison Igbinosun
|Malachi Fields
|Logan Jones
|Gracen Halton
|Tacario Davis