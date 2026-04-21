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Logan Paulsen's tier-by-tier breakdown of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2026 at 02:00 PM
A detail view of the video board with the Washington Commanders on the clock logo prior to the 2023 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
A detail view of the video board with the Washington Commanders on the clock logo prior to the 2023 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

The opinions expressed in this article are based solely on Logan Paulsen's opinions and expertise as a draft analyst and do not reflect those of the Commanders' front office.

We're inching closer to the NFL Draft, and many have finalized their draft boards to rank the top prospects available. However, finding the best players to add to a team's roster is more complicated than that.

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen provided his top 100 players. Today, he's going further with his evaluation by breaking down where players land in his tier list. Let's get to it.

TiersQBRBTEWRTC/GEDGEDTLBCBS
Tier 1Fernando MendozaJeremiyah LoveSonny Styles
Tier 2David BaileyMansoor DelaneCaleb Downs
Arvell Reese
Tier 3Carnell TateFrancis MauigoaOlaivavega IoaneRueben Bain Jr.Dillon Thieneman
Spencer Fano
Jermod McCoy
Tier 4Kenyon SadiqOmar Cooper Jr.Kadyn ProctorKeldric FaulkKayden McDonald
Eli StowersMakai LemonMonroe FreelingAhkeem MesidorTreydan Stukes
Jordyn TysonMax Iheanachor
Chris Johnson
Tier 5Denzel BostonBlake MillerEmmanuel PregnonTJ ParkerChristen MillerJacob RodriguezColton HoodEmmanuel McNeil-Warren
KC ConcepcionCaleb LomuKeylan RutledgeCaleb Banks
Lee HunterCJ Allen
Tier 6Ty SimpsonMike WashingtonOscar DelpGermie BernardChase BistontisMalachi LawrencePeter WoodsJake GoldayBrandon CisseRobert Spears-Jennings
Jadarian PriceChris BrazellBeau StephensCashius HowellD'Angelo PondsBud Clark
De'Zhaun StriblingGennings DunkerR Mason ThomasAvieon Terrell
Ted HurstZion YoungKeionte Scott
Tier 7Sam RouschChris BellCaleb TiermanJake SlaughterJabe JacusDominique OrangeAnthony Hill Jr.Keith Abney IIAJ Haulcy
Tanner KoziolElijah SarrattMarkell BellJallen FarmerDani Dennis-SuttonChris McClellanJosiah TrotterJadon CanadyJalon Kilgore
Eli RaridonAntonio WilliamsSam HechtKaleb ProctorDavison Igbinosun
Malachi FieldsLogan JonesGracen HaltonTacario Davis

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