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Logan Paulsen's full positional breakdown of 2026 NFL Draft prospects

Apr 22, 2026 at 11:20 AM
2026NFLDraft

The opinions expressed in this article are based solely on Logan Paulsen's opinions and expertise as a draft analyst and do not reflect those of the Commanders' front office.

The NFL draft is tomorrow, and that means we are nearly done with waiting to see who the Washington Commanders will take with the No. 7 overall pick.

Earlier this week, Washington Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen provided his top 100 players. Yesterday, he went further with his evaluation by breaking down where players land in his tier list. Now, we're going to break his list down even further with a look at how each position stacks up. Let's get to it.

OFFENSE

Running backQuarterbackWide receiverTight endTackleInterior
Jeremiyah Love (1)Fernando Mendoza (2)Carnell Tate (12)Kenyon Sadiq (20)Francis Mauigoa (8)Olaivaveg Ioane (9)
Mike Washington (51)Ty Simpson (49)Omar Cooper Jr. (15)Eli Stowers (25)Spencer Fano (13)Emmanuel Pregnon (31)
Jadarian Price (57)Garrett Nussmeier (96)Makai Lemon (18)Oscar Delp (53)Kadyn Proctor (21)Keylan Rutledge (39)
Nicholas Singleton (99)Taylen Green (100)Jordyn Tyson (24)Sam Rousch (67)Monroe Freeling (22)Chase Bisontis (45)
KC Concepcion (33)Tanner Koziol (72)Max Iheanachor (23)Beau Stephens (60)
Germie Barnard (47)Eli Raridon (86)Blake Miller (29)Gennings Dunker (62)
Chris Brazzell II (52)Caleb Lomu (36)Jake Slaughter (79)
De'Zhuan Stribling (55)Caleb Tiernan (74)Sam Hecht (84)
Elijah Sarratt (65)Logan Jones (89)
Chris Bell (71)
Antonio Williams (78)
Malachi Fields (83)
Zachariah Branch (88)
Bryce Lance (95)
Brenen Thompson (98)

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* () indicates placement in Paulsen's top 100.

DEFENSE

Defensive tackleDefensive endLinebackerSafetyCornerback
Kayden McDonald (19)David Bailey (4)Sonny Styles (3)Caleb Downs (5)Mansoor Delane (7)
Christian Miller (30)Arvell Reese (6)Jacob Rodriguez (35)Dillon Thieneman (11)Jermod McCoy (14)
Lee Hunter (37)Rueben Bain Jr. (10)CJ Allen (40)Treydon Stukes (26)Chris Johnson (28)
Caleb Banks (41)Keldric Faulk (16)Jake Golday (64)Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (32)Colton Hood (34)
Peter Woods (46)Akheem Mesidor (17)Anthony Hill (70)Keionte Scott (50)Brandon Cisse (42)
Kaleb Proctor (80)TJ Parker (38)Josiah Trotter (77)Robert Spears-Jennings (56)D'Angelo Ponds (43)
Gracen Halton (82)Malachi Lawrence (44)Bud Clark (59)Avieon Terrell (58)
Chris McClellan (90)Cashius Howell (48)Jalon Kilgore (66)Keith Abney II (69)
Rayshaun Benny (93)R Mason Thomas (54)AJ Haulcy (68)Jadon Canady (76)
Zion Young (61)Xavier Nwankpa (94)Davidson Igbinosun (85)
Gabe Jacas (73)Tacario Davis (92)
Dani Dennis-Sutton (75)
Joshua Josephs (91)
Derrick Moore (97)

* () indicates placement in Paulsen's top 100.

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