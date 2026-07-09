Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high despite missing the playoffs last year.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Falcons.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 20

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Northwest Stadium

Individual stats leaders

Passing Yards -- QB Michael Penix Jr. (1,982)

Passing TDs -- QB Michael Penix Jr. (9)

Rushing Yards -- RB Bijan Robinson (1,478)

Rushing TDs -- RB Bijan Robinson (7)

Receiving Yards -- TE Kyle Pitts (928)

Receiving TDs – WR Drake London (7)

Tackles -- LB Kaden Elliss (107)

Sacks -- LB James Pearce Jr. (10.5)

Interceptions -- S Xavier Watts (5)

Key additions in free agency

WR Brian Robinson Jr.

QB Tua Tagovailoa

WR Jahan Dotson

TE Austin Hooper

DE Cameron Thomas

DT Da'Shawn Hand

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

LB Azeez Ojulari

2026 Draft class

CB Avieon Terrell

WR Zachariah Branch

LB Kendal Daniels

DT Anterio Thompson

LB Harold Perkins

G Ethan Onianwa

Key questions