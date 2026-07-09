Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Atlanta Falcons

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high despite missing the playoffs last year.
The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.
Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Falcons.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 20
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium
Individual stats leaders
- Passing Yards -- QB Michael Penix Jr. (1,982)
- Passing TDs -- QB Michael Penix Jr. (9)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Bijan Robinson (1,478)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Bijan Robinson (7)
- Receiving Yards -- TE Kyle Pitts (928)
- Receiving TDs – WR Drake London (7)
- Tackles -- LB Kaden Elliss (107)
- Sacks -- LB James Pearce Jr. (10.5)
- Interceptions -- S Xavier Watts (5)
Key additions in free agency
- WR Brian Robinson Jr.
- QB Tua Tagovailoa
- WR Jahan Dotson
- TE Austin Hooper
- DE Cameron Thomas
- DT Da'Shawn Hand
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus
- LB Azeez Ojulari
2026 Draft class
- CB Avieon Terrell
- WR Zachariah Branch
- LB Kendal Daniels
- DT Anterio Thompson
- LB Harold Perkins
- G Ethan Onianwa
Key questions
- What's the deal at quarterback? The Falcons have one of the more fascinating quarterback rooms in the league. On one hand, Penix has shown promise at times but is not yet a lock to be the Falcons' long-term answer at the position. On the other hand, Tagovailoa is an experienced veteran with a longer resume, but his history with injuries and declining performance on the field ultimately led to his release from Miami. All signs point to there being a true competition between the two to be the starter, but at this point, it's difficult to say which offers the Falcons the best chance to win. There's a strong chance both players will get starting reps during the season, and that could make things difficult in a division that is showing steady improvement.
- Can Atlanta's weapons step up? Pitts was one of the league's best tight ends in 2025, recording a career-high in catches (88) with 928 yards and five touchdowns. London has been more consistent, accounting for at least 900 yards in each of the last three seasons. Robinson is a top five running back with back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons and two Pro Bowls. Those pieces should make for a potent offense, but the unit has not been higher than 13th in points per game since 2018 and have one top 10 finish in yards since 2019. There are several reasons why the Falcons have not had a winning record since 2017, but the fact that they haven't been able to maximize their offensive talent is one of them.