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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders activate Deatrich Wise, make multiple practice squad elevations

Oct 10, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders have activated the following player off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

  • DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

The Washington Commanders have signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • LB Austin Keys

The Washington Commanders have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • S Darren Hall
  • WR Van Jefferson

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (Quad) has been upgraded and removed from the injury report.

CB Trey Amos (Ankle) and RB Jeremy McNichols (Quad) have been downgraded to out.

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