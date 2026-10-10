Commanders activate Deatrich Wise, make multiple practice squad elevations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders have activated the following player off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
The Washington Commanders have signed the following player from the practice squad:
- LB Austin Keys
The Washington Commanders have elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- S Darren Hall
- WR Van Jefferson
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (Quad) has been upgraded and removed from the injury report.
CB Trey Amos (Ankle) and RB Jeremy McNichols (Quad) have been downgraded to out.