The Washington Commanders have a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have emerged as a top contender in the AFC. Here are some quick hits about Washington' next opponent.
Overview
Week 10: Defeated Steelers (38-18)
- Cincinnati is coming off a 20-point win over its rival Steelers. The Bengals handed the Steelers their first loss of 20+ points in their last 56 games.
- The Bengals have won five straight games following a 2-2 start to the season. It's their longest win streak since winning the final five games of the 2024 regular season.
- The last time Cincinnati won six straight games in a season was the 2022 season, when it won its final eight games of the regular season, which is tied for the longest win streak in franchise history.
- Only six times in franchise history have the Bengals had a win streak of six or more games in a season.
- Cincinnati's seven wins this season are already one more than last season (6-11 record).
- The Bengals are 2-0 vs. the NFC this season, having already defeated the Buccaneers and Falcons
- This is Cincinnati's first true road game since Week 7 at Baltimore. Week 9 was technically a road game, but it was in Madrid.
- The Bengals are 4-1 in games away from home, with three of the four wins coming by double digits.
- The Bengals need to win just three of their final eight games to finish with 10 wins, which would be the first season with 10+ wins since 2022, when they went 12-4. That was also their last playoff appearance (they reached the AFC Championship Game that season).
- After the matchup with the Commanders, three of the Bengals next four games will be on the road. However, after playing Washington, Cincinnati's next three opponents – Panthers, Ravens and Giants – enter Week 3 a combined 0-6 on the season.
- Including the playoffs, this will be the 133rd career game for Zac Taylor as Bengals head coach. That will break a tied with Sam Wyche for the second-most games by a coach in team history, with only Marvin Lewis (263) ahead of him.
- A win Monday will also break a tie for Taylor with Wyche for the second-most wins (including playoffs) in Bengals history (each has 64). Lewis is also the franchise leader with 131 wins.
- During an 11-season stretch from 1992 through 2002, the Bengals went through three different head coaches: David Shula, Bruce Coslet and Dick LeBeau. But over the last 24 seasons (since 2003), the Bengals have had two head coaches: Lewis and Taylor.
Offense
Season Averages: Rushing (84.8 YPG); Passing (298.9 YPG), Total (383.7 YPG), Scoring (30.9 PPG)
Season Rankings: Rushing (30th), Passing (1st), Total (6th), Scoring (3rd)
- Cincinnati has scored at least 30 points in all five games during this current win streak (36.2 PPG during win streak).
- In all, the Bengals have scored 30+ points in six of their nine games this season, which is tied for the most 30-point games in the NFL (Bills, Cowboys and Jaguars also have six 30-point games).
- The Bengals have been held under 20 points in one game this season – Week 4 vs. the Jaguars (lost 22-17).
- Cincinnati had 406 passing yards in Week 10 vs. the Steelers, the third time this season it has had 400+ passing yards in a game.
- In the entire NFL, there has been just one other game in which a team had 400+ passing yards – Lions in Week 4 vs. the Panthers (406).
- During this five-game win streak, the Bengals have been outscored in the first quarter by a combined 37-17 score, but they have outscored opponents 66-9 in the second quarter (+11.4 PPG differential in the second quarter over last 5 games).
- QB Joe Burrow had 409 passing yards and four TD passes in Week 10 vs. the Steelers. It was his fifth consecutive game with at least four offensive touchdowns, which tied Peyton Manning (2004) for the most consecutive games with four or more offensive TDs.
- It was also Burrow's fifth career game with 400+ passing yards and four or more TD passes. That is tied for the third-most such games in NFL history, and trails only Peyton Manning (8) and Dan Marino (7).
- WR Ja'Marr Chase had 231 receiving yards in Week 10, his fourth career game with 200 or more receiving yards. That is tied for the third-most 200-yard receiving games, behind only Lance Alworth and Chad Johnson (5 games each).
- Chase had 11 catches in Week 10, his third straight game with 10 or more receptions. He is now one of just three players to have 10 or more catches in three straight games (CeeDee Lamb, Andre Johnson).
Ja'Marr Chase – This Season
- First 6 games – 32 receptions, 351 yards (11.0 yds per reception)
- Last 3 games – 32 receptions, 530 yards (16.6 yards per reception)
- Chase and Tee Higgins have combined for 117 receptions, 1,702 yards and 13 TDs.
- Washington wide receivers combined have 1,397 yards and 12 TD receptions.
- The Bengals have the second-highest 3rd-down conversion rate in the NFL, as they are converting nearly 52% of their chances (51.9%). Only the 49ers (52.0%) are better.
(Reminder: the 49ers were 7-of-14 on 3rd downs vs. the Commanders).
Defense
Season Averages: Rushing (123.9 YPG); Passing (216.2 YPG), Total (340.1 YPG), Scoring (21.4 PPG)
Season Rankings: Rushing (21st), Passing (11th), Total (19th), Scoring (10th)
- The Bengals are trying to complete an impressive turnaround defensively. A season ago, they were 30th in scoring defense (28.9 opp. PPG), and this season they are top 10 (10th).
- Cincinnati hasn't finished in the top 10 in scoring defense since 2022 (6th).
- Even through Cincinnati ranks just 19th in total yards allowed (340.1 YPG), that is also a significant improvement from a season ago, when it was next-to-last in total defense (380.9 YPG).
- And the Bengals are coming off a season low in yards allowed in Week 10, as they held the Steelers to just 222 yards.
- After ranking near the bottom last season in sacks (35 – tied for 22nd), the Bengals are top 10 this season (26 – tied for 9th).
- Cincinnati has allowed 100+ rushing yards in three straight games and in six of its last seven games.
- The Bengals are allowing the second-most yards per rush (5.0) in the league. Only the Cowboys (5.2) are allowing more per carry.
- Opponents are converting nearly 47% of 3rd-down chances (46.5%). That is the third-highest opponent conversion rate on 3rd downs in the league.