The Washington Commanders are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 23
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: ESPN
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (analyst)
- Lisa Salters (sideline)
- Laura Rutledge (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- The last time that the Commanders played the Bengals at home was 2020, when they defeated them 20-9 in Week 11.
- Washington is looking for consecutive wins against Cincinnati for the first time since they faced off against the Bengals in 1979 and 1985.
- Washington has a 4-2 all-time record at home against Cincinnati.
- Washington is looking to win three consecutive matchups against Cincinnati for the first time in franchise history.
- Washington won its previous matchup against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
- This is the first time that Washington will play against Cincinnati at home on Monday Night Football. This is also the second time that the two teams have played on a Monday.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Cincinnati:
- Head coach Zac Taylor (8th in Cincinnati)
- Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher (11th)
- Defensive coordinator Al Golden (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons (24th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (1,499)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jayden Daniels (10)
- Rushing Yards -- QB Jayden Daniels (280)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and QB Jayden Daniels (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Stefon Diggs (386)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Stefon Diggs (6)
- Tackles -- LB Sonny Styles (80)
- Sacks -- OLB Odafe Oweh (5)
- Interceptions -- CB Rasul Douglas (3)
Cincinnati:
- Passing Yards -- QB Joe Burrow (2,795)
- Passing TDs -- QB Joe Burrow (27)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Chase Brown (441)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Joe Burrow (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Ja'Marr Chase (878)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Ja'Marr Chase (7)
- Tackles -- LB Barrett Carter (74)
- Sacks -- DE Boye Mafe (6.5)
- Interceptions -- S Jordan Battle (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 18th (327 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (21.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (210.2 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-14th (21)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (116.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 30th (33.33%)
- Total defense -- 24th (348.6 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 20th (24.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 31st (244.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- 23rd (18)
- Rushing defense -- 12th (103.8 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 15th (39.34%)
- Time of possession -- 21st (29:40)
- Turnover differential -- T-3rd (+7)
Cincinnati:
- Total offense -- 6th (383.7)
- Scoring offense -- 3rd (30.9)
- Passing offense -- 1st (298.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 8th (16)
- Rushing offense -- 30th (84.8 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 2nd (51.92%)
- Total defense -- 19th (340.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 10th (21.4 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 11th (216.2 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-9th (26)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (123.9 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 30th (46.49%)
- Time of possession -- 10th (30:27)
- Turnover differential -- T-13th (+2)