As part of the Washington Commanders' ongoing commitment to elevating the fan experience at Northwest Stadium, and to celebrate the debut of the team's alternate Hail Raiser uniforms featuring the new W spear logo, the Commanders and Bud Light, the team's official beer sponsor, are introducing the Beer Spear, a limited-edition vessel available at Northwest Stadium starting on Monday, November 23, when Washington hosts the Bengals in primetime.

The Beer Spear is a collectible vessel that can hold 16 ounces of beer, offering fans a new way to celebrate the Commanders' storied legacy, bold new look, and continued partnership with Bud Light.

As the newest addition to the Commanders' enhanced food and beverage lineup, the Beer Spear reflects the organization's investment in delivering a best-in-class gameday experience at Northwest Stadium.

Available while supplies last, the limited-edition Beer Spear can be purchased at the following locations during the Commanders' remaining home games this season, beginning Monday:

Legends Plaza: Outside Section 131

Outside Section 131 Main Concourse: Sections 111 and 131 End Zone Bars

Sections 111 and 131 End Zone Bars Club Level: Sections 311 and 333

Sections 311 and 333 Upper Concourse: Sections 421 and 448