Commanders C/G Lucas Patrick; place LB Jordan Magee on IR

In a corresponding move, the Commanders have placed linebacker Jordan Magee on Injured Reserve. He will miss at least the next four games before being eligible to return to practice and open his 21-day window to returning to the active roster. The Commanders have also signed outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and linebacker Austin Keys to the practice squad.

Patrick, a former undrafted free agent out of Duke, has appeared in 113 games with 65 starts. He has played for four different teams, the most recent of which being the Cincinnati Bengals last season. He has started at both guard spots as well as center. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers before signing with Chicago Bears from 2021-22 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024.