Commanders host flag football clinic to help grow the sport overseas

The Washington Commanders are doing their part to grow the sport overseas.
About a dozen Washington Commanders players took time out of their preparation for the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts to help out at a flag football clinic. They, along with members of the Command Force dance team, helped guide kids through multiple stations designed to teach them more about the sport and even got in on the action themselves.
"This is such a unique experience," rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis said after driving across the finish line at one of the stations he was working at. "This is so unique. It's incredible."
The kids in attendance went through eight different stations, all designed to teach them more about a particular aspect of the game. There was an agility drill that had them run past cones, fit themselves into a hoop and sprint through miniature hurdles. There were two drills that taught them how to avoid opponents trying to grab their flag, while a third had them run through a pair of practice dummies before catching a ball in midair.
Even Major Tuddy got involved in the fun, although he was no match for the young athletes.
"To have our players out here, and for them to play on the same field where we practiced ahead of our game is just a moment that they won't forget," Youth Football Programs Director Dan Levy said at the event.
Youth football and promoting the growth of the sport has become a key goal for the Commanders since Josh Harris took over the team's Managing Partner. The Commanders have been at the forefront of creating more avenues for children interested in the sport, assisting high schools with acquiring more resources and sanctioning girls flag football as a recognized sport in Washington, D.C.
The Commanders' players also recognize the importance of growing the game as much as possible, both in the United States as well as in other countries, and were eager to volunteer to help out at the clinic.
"It's fun; it's a cool experience," safety Quan Martin said. "Just being out here and taking the kids through some drills. It's fun just teaching the game."
Although there was plenty to learn for the kids, it was most important for the players that the kids had fun.
"I want it to be something they remember," Kaliakmanis said. "And that's just enjoying it, being on a football field with players. I remember being in their shoes one time and thinking, 'Man, what a privilege it would be to be working or practicing or doing stuff with football players.'"
Head coach Dan Quinn said what they were doing with the clinic was "a very small part" in helping to grow the game, but they were more than happy to contribute. His advice to the players: be open to new experiences on the field and be willing to try everything.
"So just be open to not knowing I might not be a quarterback or a receiver," he said. "You might not be a center, and that's great, too. So, whatever that looks like, just the enjoyment of it, I think, is a big deal. When you're first starting off, just get into the game and it'll kind of work itself out."
The NFL's International Pathway Program (IPP) has made it easier for those playing American football overseas to join the league and play at the highest level. Every team is allowed one IPP player that does not count against the active roster, but many have gone on to be signed outright. The Commanders have had several IPP success stories on their team in recent years, from tight end Sammis Reyes and Efe Obada, who surprised a group of kids with free tickets to the Week 4 game, to their current IPP player, Jeffrey M'ba.
Martin said "it's crazy" that a future IPP player might have been on the field Friday.
"The game is just steadily evolving, and it's a cool opportunity for them."
Levy believes there might have been a couple of future players on the field.
"It's what it's all about," Levy said. "It is why we're trying to do this and create more opportunities for anyone to play the game ... We know these opportunities are just the start for whatever they want to do, and that's a really special thing."