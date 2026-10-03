Commanders host flag football clinic to help grow the sport overseas

Although there was plenty to learn for the kids, it was most important for the players that the kids had fun.

"I want it to be something they remember," Kaliakmanis said. "And that's just enjoying it, being on a football field with players. I remember being in their shoes one time and thinking, 'Man, what a privilege it would be to be working or practicing or doing stuff with football players.'"

Head coach Dan Quinn said what they were doing with the clinic was "a very small part" in helping to grow the game, but they were more than happy to contribute. His advice to the players: be open to new experiences on the field and be willing to try everything.

"So just be open to not knowing I might not be a quarterback or a receiver," he said. "You might not be a center, and that's great, too. So, whatever that looks like, just the enjoyment of it, I think, is a big deal. When you're first starting off, just get into the game and it'll kind of work itself out."

The NFL's International Pathway Program (IPP) has made it easier for those playing American football overseas to join the league and play at the highest level. Every team is allowed one IPP player that does not count against the active roster, but many have gone on to be signed outright. The Commanders have had several IPP success stories on their team in recent years, from tight end Sammis Reyes and Efe Obada, who surprised a group of kids with free tickets to the Week 4 game, to their current IPP player, Jeffrey M'ba.

Martin said "it's crazy" that a future IPP player might have been on the field Friday.

"The game is just steadily evolving, and it's a cool opportunity for them."

Levy believes there might have been a couple of future players on the field.