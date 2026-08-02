Commanders sign C Trey Hill; Release CB Tre Hawkins

The Washington Commanders have signed center Trey Hill and released cornerback Tre Hawkins in a corresponding move.
Hill, a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, has appeared in 21 games with three starts. He spent the first four years of his career with the Bengals before he was released after the 2024 season.
Hill spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans before signing with Washington. He signed a Reserve/Futures contract with the Titans in January but was waived on June 16.