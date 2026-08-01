WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 1
Aug 01, 2026 at 07:59 AM
Thousands of fans took advantage of the first open practice of Commanders training camp, enjoying the opportunity to unofficially usher in football season and cheer on their favorite team side by side for the first time in months
There was plenty of energy in the air at BigBear.ai Performance Center during the Washington Commanders' third day of camp. The fans attended practice for the first time this month, and they were excited to see what their team looked like with less than two weeks before the first preseason game. Let's dive into some of the highlights.
The first week of Washington Commanders training camp isn't over yet, but there have already been some clear standouts. Here are three players who had impressive starts to camp.
The Washington Commanders are back on the field, which means that Hail Mail is coming back to provide some insight into all the action.
It's nearly time for the newest version of the Madden video game to come out, and Washington Commanders fans will recognize a couple of their favorite players listed among the best players in the NFL.
The Commanders generated the second fewest takeaways in the league last year, and they're determined to change that in 2026.
The Washington Commanders were back on the field for Day 2 of training camp, and the defense had an exceptional showing throughout the morning.
Rasul Douglas doesn't know much about his situation with the Washington Commanders yet, he wants to be part of what the Commanders are building, and he wants to add something the defense struggled to get in 2025.
The sun was out and so was the competitive spirit in the first day of Commanders training camp
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday.