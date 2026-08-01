'It's just beautiful to be able to be here': Commanders welcome fans for Back Together Saturday

D.C. native India Brown was the first car in the parking lot for this year's "Back Together Saturday." To unintentionally accomplish this feat, the lifelong fan of Washington but self-proclaimed hater of lines set her alarm for 3 a.m.
"When you want prime real estate, you have to sacrifice some things," Brown said matter-of-factly.
In tow with the season ticket holder was her 10-year-old grandson, DeAngelo, for his first training camp experience. He said it "wasn't hard" to get up that early because he was "so excited to see the players play." All ages clearly felt the same as evidenced by the eye-popping line that snaked behind the two early birds. Thousands of fans took advantage of the first open practice of Commanders training camp, enjoying the opportunity to unofficially usher in football season and cheer on their favorite team side by side for the first time in months.
Once the gates opened, fans made their way from the parking lot, down a renovated entrance, to the viewing area with even more seating this year. Players trickled out for practice and were greeted immediately with roars. Among the loudest in the crowd was Micah Worsley.
"I'll lose my voice. I'm ready about this," Worsley said.
Vocal volume wasn't his only reason for standing out. He had also brought a custom-designed poster featuring him and Jayden Daniels with the words "bestfriends?" Much to his delight, the quarterback acknowledged it with a smile and a nod.
"I was live streaming, and I was like, 'I'm going to Washington training camp, I can't come here with nothing,'" Mike said on the poster's origin. "'I gotta come here with something, and it's gotta be big and something nobody else would do.'"
He certainly seemed to have achieved that goal. As players started warming up and fans settled in their spots, Commanders Team President Mark Clouse got on the mic for what turned out to be a special announcement. With Washington Legends John Riggins and Darrell Green next to him, Clouse announced to fans that the Super Bowl champions would be returning to the fold with the organization in various ways.
"John will be doing all the color for all our preseason games, he'll be doing our podcast, and he'll be back with the Commander family," Clouse said. "DG is going to be helping to get [the new stadium] ready, working with the community … We couldn't be happier to bring everybody back together to make sure we're producing championship football and the best fan experience possible."
The energy only escalated as practice kicked off. Clyde Armstead, who has been watching Washington since the days of Sonny Jurgensen and Billy Kilmer, had been to training camp in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, several times, but this was his first camp in Ashburn, Virginia. With hope on high as it always is during early August, Armstead looked forward to getting a glimpse of the team starting to gel.
"I'm excited to see how everybody looks. I know we don't get too much but just to see stuff that you don't see when you're watching it on YouTube and everything," Armstead. "It's just beautiful to be able to be here."
It was also the first Ashburn training camp for Ishaq Salazar. In fact, it's the first training camp in Akter's lifetime, period. He was born in January, two days after Washington's final regular season game. The family couldn't wait to bring him out for his first taste of Commanders football.
"This little guy has to grow up and be able to say he went to Commanders training camp. He has to meet Jayden," his mom, diehard Washington fan Shania Akter said.
When not watching practice (or in Ishaq Salazar's case, napping), fans enjoyed the various concessions, kids' area and the merchandise truck. Nick Siegel and his daughter Alaya were excited to pick up new swag. Items with the recently launched, spear-W logo were particularly popular on the day, and the Siegel duo got in on that action.
"We grabbed the new black helmet," Siegel said. "She [Alaya] likes to get autographs."
Also along the walkway back to the main facility is a designated section for groups attending camp as part of community relations programming. Many of these groups belong to organizations that have been chosen as causes by Washington players during the NFL's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. New this year, this area – which today featured athletes from the Special Olympics – allows these guests to get even closer to their favorite Commanders.
"The energy is palpable and the community feel is evident," Lisabeth Wesely-Casella with the Special Olympics said. "It has been just a delight from beginning to end."
The excitement around Back Together Saturday is multidirectional. The players, too, get so much joy seeing and feeling the fandom in person after the offseason grind. It gives them extra juice and shows them what they are a part of when they wear the burgundy and gold.
"It's just another sense of energy…It's hot, it's humid, it's sticky, and they're out here cheering, having a great time and supporting us," Veteran safety and special teamer Jeremy Reaves said. "That says a lot about these people. They've endured a lot. They've weathered the storm. We've kind of went through it all together. It's just awesome to get out there and see them out in full force."