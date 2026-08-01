'It's just beautiful to be able to be here': Commanders welcome fans for Back Together Saturday

Once the gates opened, fans made their way from the parking lot, down a renovated entrance, to the viewing area with even more seating this year. Players trickled out for practice and were greeted immediately with roars. Among the loudest in the crowd was Micah Worsley.

"I'll lose my voice. I'm ready about this," Worsley said.

Vocal volume wasn't his only reason for standing out. He had also brought a custom-designed poster featuring him and Jayden Daniels with the words "bestfriends?" Much to his delight, the quarterback acknowledged it with a smile and a nod.

"I was live streaming, and I was like, 'I'm going to Washington training camp, I can't come here with nothing,'" Mike said on the poster's origin. "'I gotta come here with something, and it's gotta be big and something nobody else would do.'"

He certainly seemed to have achieved that goal. As players started warming up and fans settled in their spots, Commanders Team President Mark Clouse got on the mic for what turned out to be a special announcement. With Washington Legends John Riggins and Darrell Green next to him, Clouse announced to fans that the Super Bowl champions would be returning to the fold with the organization in various ways.