Training camp notebook | Treylon Burks returns to practice for 'Back Together Saturday'

-- The defense continued to look like it was ahead of the offense in terms of being comfortable in the new scheme, which is normal for this point in camp. They're fast and physical at the point of attack, and there were a few examples of the defensive backs fighting for the ball in Saturday's practice. Will Harris broke up a pass intended for Ben Sinnott, who got more snaps with Bates out. Rasul Douglas, who was around the ball a lot, broke up a pass intended for Jacoby Jones. Ahkello Witherspoon also had a pass breakup while working against Terry McLaurin but drew a pass interference call.

-- Though the Commanders would prefer Allegretti to be back on the field, his absence while dealing with his calf injury does create an opportunity for them to see what else they have at the position. Julian Good-Jones has stepped in for Allegretti, and rookie Matt Gulbin is getting more snaps. It's not the best situation, but Quinn said he does like that the team can elevate other players to see how they respond to the increased workload.

-- Here's an important note: the Commanders will have their first padded practice on Aug. 3, which will provide them with a chance to get a closer evaluation on certain positions like running back, offensive line and other positions that work closer to the line of scrimmage. But the first day in pads isn't just for those positions. It's a symbolic moment for the entire team, and it allows players to be more physical and simulate game scenarios. Defensive backs can provide more contact in man coverage, which forces the receivers to fight to get open. More importantly, it's an opportunity for the team to truly gauge the team's talent level and how they could fare during the season.