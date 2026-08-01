Training camp notebook | Treylon Burks returns to practice for 'Back Together Saturday'

There was plenty of energy in the air at BigBear.ai Performance Center during the Washington Commanders' third day of camp. The fans attended practice for the first time this month, and they were excited to see what their team looked like with less than two weeks before the first preseason game. Let's dive into some of the highlights.
-- There was some positive and less-than-positive injury news to start the morning. First, head coach Dan Quinn said that wide receiver Treylon Burks, who missed Thursday's practice with foot soreness, would be back on the field and practicing with his teammates. However, center Nick Allegretti, who left Wednesday's practice with a strained calf, would be out for about a week. What's more, tight end John Bates is dealing with a hamstring issue that will keep him sidelined for "a couple of weeks," according to Quinn. It's certainly not an ideal situation; Allegretti is the incumbent starting center, and Bates is viewed as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. However, Quinn didn't appear concerned about either player's availability for later in camp, so the hope is that they have a speedy recovery.
-- There was also some exciting news off the field. Team president Mark Clouse announced that Hall of Famer John Riggins will be in the booth as the color commentator for the Commanders' preseason games. But Clouse had more good news: Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green would be working in the community as the team continues building its new stadium at the RFK site. You can check out the full announcement below.
-- Jeremy McNichols continues to show that he can make plays, despite being on the older side for a running back. He had a pair of nice runs to the outside during team drills, beating a few defenders to the sideline for a decent gain. McNichols has managed to stick around because he runs hard and knows how to pick up third downs in the passing game. It's still unclear what the depth chart is going to look like at the position, but McNichols is continuously proving why he needs to be part of the rotation.
-- Here's a quick update on the kicking competition between Jake Moody and Drew Stevens. Moody made all eight of his kicks today, while Stevens hit seven of his eight attempts.
-- For those worried about Burks, the former first-rounder seemed fine when he was running routes after missing Thursday's practice. Burks has been developing a good connection with Daniels, and the two had a throw and catch during third-down drills today.
-- The receiver room is not perfect, but there have been moments where it's easier to see why the Commanders like the options they have at the position. Burks has stood out at times with his size and ability to make contested catches; Daniels clearly trusts Dyami Brown and his abilities downfield; and Van Jefferson has managed to create separation with his route running ability. There's always a chance for them to add another player, and the current bunch needs to prove themselves, but the depth is at least better than it was a year ago.
-- We had another interception today. This time, it was Qwuantrezz Knight who jumped in front of a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis. Knight is a player at the bottom of the roster looking to stand out. He's a 2022 undrafted free agent who has bounced around multiple practice squads in the last four seasons. He's not a roster lock, but plays like that could help him land a spot on Washington's practice squad after roster cuts.
-- The defense continued to look like it was ahead of the offense in terms of being comfortable in the new scheme, which is normal for this point in camp. They're fast and physical at the point of attack, and there were a few examples of the defensive backs fighting for the ball in Saturday's practice. Will Harris broke up a pass intended for Ben Sinnott, who got more snaps with Bates out. Rasul Douglas, who was around the ball a lot, broke up a pass intended for Jacoby Jones. Ahkello Witherspoon also had a pass breakup while working against Terry McLaurin but drew a pass interference call.
-- Though the Commanders would prefer Allegretti to be back on the field, his absence while dealing with his calf injury does create an opportunity for them to see what else they have at the position. Julian Good-Jones has stepped in for Allegretti, and rookie Matt Gulbin is getting more snaps. It's not the best situation, but Quinn said he does like that the team can elevate other players to see how they respond to the increased workload.
-- Here's an important note: the Commanders will have their first padded practice on Aug. 3, which will provide them with a chance to get a closer evaluation on certain positions like running back, offensive line and other positions that work closer to the line of scrimmage. But the first day in pads isn't just for those positions. It's a symbolic moment for the entire team, and it allows players to be more physical and simulate game scenarios. Defensive backs can provide more contact in man coverage, which forces the receivers to fight to get open. More importantly, it's an opportunity for the team to truly gauge the team's talent level and how they could fare during the season.
-- Finally, let's wrap things up on a fun note. The offensive line got the chance to catch passes from the quarterbacks before individual drills, and not a single player dropped a ball. You can watch Chris Paul working some of his steps before running a route, but now the Commanders know that if they need to run a trick play with an offensive lineman, they have plenty of options at the position.