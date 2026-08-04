Bookends of a Burgundy & Gold training camp practice: The 'first guy out' trend and extracurricular competitions

Defensive lineman Johnny Newton, for example, has made a playful point of shouting out to a team photographer when he is first out. While he's not fighting others out the door for the title, he admits it's a "personal thing" about ramping up for practice.

"The D-Line we get out there at 8 a.m., and I want to get my own stuff going. So, I always try to get out at 7:40, 7:45," Newton said. "I want to work on my individual stuff before everybody else gets out there."

Fellow lineman Deatrich Wise is the most frequent flyer on Tischler's list in recent years. That is intentional.

"I do make it a thing to be the first person out here," Wise said. "I would say my father instilled that in me a long time ago. He always told me, repetition is the father of learning, so the more I do things, the better I'm getting at it. I also learned that you need to continue to build your techniques and fundamentals because that's the foundation of your skills, so I come out here every day and do it. I always try to bring people along with me, so that we can work on things that need to get worked on…When it comes to practice, I'm warm, I've seen it before, and I'm ready to go."

As for after the final practice whistle blows, the extracurriculars witnessed are rather typical. Wide receivers on the jugs. Players doing extra sprints. Offensive lineman getting in some more blocking reps. A look far down the field and one can spot the defensive backs (with a wide receiver or often mixed in) participating in a newer post-practice drill/competition this year.